I'm thrilled to announce a new Big Thief double album on this edition of All Songs Considered. The album title, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, is a clue to the imaginative scope of this February 2022 release. You'll get a better sense of that when I play the song "Time Escaping." There's also a fifth album coming from Pinegrove in 2022 called 11-11. It's a concept album of sorts, as Evan Stephens Hall tells us on today's show. We hear the song "Alaska," about flying diagonally across the country and seeing patterns in cornrows, trees, and more, all resembling the shape of the number "1."

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO