Within the last couple of years, the structure of education is revolutionizing radically. Mostly because of the introduction of new alternative ways of teaching students other than the old traditional ways of education. This change in the way of learning is not only because of the introduction of new technologies and a vast access to the internet. But due to the change of preferences and the recent outcomes of the online education system witnessed recently. According to research, at least 30 percent of students who are getting higher education in America are taking an online course.The role of online colleges in Southern California are prominent in this respect.

EDUCATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO