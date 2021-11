Malik Monk recorded his best game of the season on Wednesday, scoring 27 points to fire the Los Angeles Lakers to a victory over the Miami Heat. Monk rarely missed throughout the night, making several difficult shots along the way. The 23-year-old guard shot 10-for-13 from the field and 4-for-7 from behind the 3-point line. He was also +12 in the game, making an impact that goes beyond just scoring.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO