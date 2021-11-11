ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tori Amos: The Mermaid’s Song

Rolling Stone
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTori Amos speaks to Rolling Stone France about the creation of her 16th studio album, Ocean to Ocean. It took you four years, the longest period between two albums, to release Ocean to Ocean. What happened?. I’m a very different person than I was four years ago, especially the...

au.rollingstone.com

Spin

Listen to Slipknot’s First Song in Two Years

Slipknot are back. The masked metal icons released “The Chapeltown Rag,” taking an aim at the manipulation and destructiveness that social media brings upon us. It’s their first new song in over two years. The new track will debut live at the band’s own Knotfest tonight, November 5, during their...
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

There’s a new U2 song. Thoughts?

Ed the Sock’s NewMusicNation video portal is off to a good start →. is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
MUSIC
East Bay Express

Consolidated: Thirty Years On, It’s Still The Same Song

Consolidated is back and the music they’re making is still confrontational and defiant. Their new album, We’re Already There, features the same heavy dance beats: a blend of industrial rhythms, hip-hop, reggae and metal, and the politically charged lyrics that made them stand out from the pack 30 years ago. In a music industry that prided itself on being apolitical, their radical left, pro-Black, pro-gay, feminist, vegetarian-friendly attitude generated a loyal fan base, as well as static from the powers that be. In their initial run, from 1980 to 1999, the trio — Adam Sherburne, singer, guitarist and lyricist; Mark Pistel, synthesizers; and drummer Philip Steir — toured nationally and internationally. They released 17 recordings and, despite the subversive nature of their lyrics, had several hits including “This Is Fascism”, a number one song on Billboard’s Dance Charts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WNYC

Listening Party: 'Ocean to Ocean' with Tori Amos

Ocean to Ocean is Tori Amos’s first full-length album since publishing her memoir Resistance in 2020. Written during the pandemic, the album has been described by Amos as “a record about your losses, and how you cope with them.” Amos joins us for a Listening Party.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Tori Amos Shares Lyric Video For Latest Single, ‘Spies’

Tori Amos has shared a new animated lyric video for album single “Spies.” The track is taken from her new album, Ocean to Ocean, which was recently released to widespread acclaim by fans and media alike. Propelled by locomotive bass and drums and Tori’s singular pop production, “Spies” is an...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Caligula Return with Their First Single in 27 Years, ‘Broken’

Close to three decades after they received a well-deserved brush with fame, Sydney electro-rock outfit Caligula have unveiled their first new single since 1994, with “Broken” released today via the Sound As Ever label. A track that feels much more evolved and matured than the Caligula of yesteryear (yet still...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: NEAV, ‘Talking to The Devil’

Central Coast singer/songwriter NEAV has unveiled her latest stellar effort, sharing the dark and brooding “Talking to The Devil” today. The musical moniker of 17-year-old Niamh Watson, NEAV may have only unveiled her debut single back in July, but she comes well-endorsed by the music scene at large. Already a prolific songwriter, she took out the top prize in the Pop/Contemporary category at The Australian Songwriting Awards 2020 and also nabbed a nomination for the APRA AMCOS/ASA Songwriter of the Year. Needless to say, NEAV comes highly-recommended by her peers and the industry as a whole.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: EUCA, ‘Only Fools’

Gold Coast artist EUCA has already spent a few years making a name for herself due to her emotional integrity and heavenly melodies, but as she releases new single “Only Fools”, it’s clear she’s unveiled one of her best pieces of work to date. Describing herself as a lyricist first...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: The Butterfly Effect, ‘So Tired’

It’s been a couple of years since the last taste of new music from Brisbane heavy icons The Butterfly Effect, but as things ramp up towards the group’s forthcoming era, the veteran rockers have unveiled their latest cut, the blistering “So Tired”. Their first new single since 2019’s “Unbroken”, “So...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Neil Young Writes ‘After the Gold Rush’ for a Lost Dean Stockwell Movie

When news of Dean Stockwell’s death hit last week, much of the coverage centered around his career as a child star in the Forties when he acted alongside Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly, his role as the holographic advisor Al on the cult time-travel show Quantum Leap, and his work in movies like Married to the Mob and Blue Velvet. But he was also a part of the late Sixties–early Seventies Topanga Canyon art scene where he palled around with Russ Tamblyn, Dennis Hopper, George Herms, Wallace Berman, and Neil Young. He basically walked away from his acting career at this time...
MOVIES
