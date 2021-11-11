Tori Amos: The Mermaid’s Song

Consolidated is back and the music they’re making is still confrontational and defiant. Their new album, We’re Already There, features the same heavy dance beats: a blend of industrial rhythms, hip-hop, reggae and metal, and the politically charged lyrics that made them stand out from the pack 30 years ago. In a music industry that prided itself on being apolitical, their radical left, pro-Black, pro-gay, feminist, vegetarian-friendly attitude generated a loyal fan base, as well as static from the powers that be. In their initial run, from 1980 to 1999, the trio — Adam Sherburne, singer, guitarist and lyricist; Mark Pistel, synthesizers; and drummer Philip Steir — toured nationally and internationally. They released 17 recordings and, despite the subversive nature of their lyrics, had several hits including “This Is Fascism”, a number one song on Billboard’s Dance Charts.
