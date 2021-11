Those supporting Taiwan’s independence will be held criminally liable for life and banned from entering Hong Kong and Macau, China announced amid soaring tension with the island nation on Friday.The sanctions by China, first such between the two countries, have been imposed on Taiwan’s leading public figures to set an example. Taiwan’s premier Su Tseng-chang, Parliament speaker You Si-kun and foreign minister Joseph Wu have been included in China’s list, terming them “stubbornly pro-Taiwan independence.”A self-ruled island nation which has been fighting China to not cede control, Taiwan is facing increasing clashes with Beijing. It has alleged repeated sorties by...

