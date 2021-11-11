CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What If 'Mare of Easttown,' but Jeremy Renner? Let's Call It 'Mayor of Kingstown'

By Alan Sepinwall
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first thing you need to know about the new Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown is that it is not a spinoff, reboot, or in any other way tied to Mare of Easttown, despite the two shows having sound-alike names. It’s the most confusing bit of series nomenclature since NCIS launched...

www.sfgate.com

Variety

TV Ratings: ‘Yellowstone’ Stays Strong in Week 2, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Premieres to 2.6 Million Viewers

The Taylor Sheridan universe within MTV Entertainment is looking bright. “Mayor of Kingstown,” the latest drama series from the “Yellowstone” creator, debuted on Sunday to 2.6 million viewers with a simulcast on Paramount Network and Paramount Plus. “Yellowstone” has been riding a high since its Season 4 premiere earlier this month. Paramount Network on Sunday delivered 7.49 million viewers for the drama’s second episode episode, while the live-plus-7 rating encompassing seven days of delayed viewing pushed total viewership of “Yellowstone’s” Nov. 7 premiere to 11.24 million, up from 8.38 million, a triumph in the linear TV landscape these days. “Mayor of Kingstown,”...
Outsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Is the Show Filmed in Michigan?

“Mayor of Kingstown” town is a fictional U.S. setting in Michigan, but it’s based on show co-creator Hugh Dillon’s hometown. Dillon, who also stars in “Mayor of Kingstown” and Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” series, is a prominent force behind the show. While “Yellowstone” is filmed in Montana, “Mayor of Kingstown” has an American feel, but there’s no real Kingstown, Mich.
digitalspy.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner's new TV series airs shock twist in first episode

Mayor of Kingstown spoilers follow. The first episode of Jeremy Renner's new TV series Mayor of Kingstown aired yesterday (November 15) in the US, and there has already been a shocking twist. The Hawkeye star's crime thriller follows the powerful McLusky family in Michigan, who all work for the town's...
arcamax.com

Prison is the family business in 'Mayor of Kingstown'

Dianne Wiest’s new TV series is not just another role for her. “Mayor of Kingstown,” which premiered Sunday on Paramount+, tackles the subject of incarceration in America, something near and dear to the actress’ heart for a long time. Just last month, Wiest was at a rally outside Rikers Island,...
Outsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Fans Can Get One Free Month of Paramount+: Here’s How

If you ever wanted to check out the new show Mayor of Kingstown, there is no better time to do so than right now. Mayor of Kingstown is an American crime thriller series created by Taylor Sheridan. Yes, that’s the same Taylor Sheridan that created the Paramount Network hit show Yellowstone. The new series follows the powerful McLusky family. They are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan. There, the only successful industry is that of the prison system. The show was made to shine a light on important issues such as systemic racism, corruption, and inequality.
starlocalmedia.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Star Emma Laird on Iris & Mike’s Frustrating, Flawed & Broken Relationship

Welcome to Kingstown, Iris (Emma Laird). Near the end of the second episode of Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ drama, Russian mobster Milo Sunter (Aidan Gillen) decides to change his approach and has Iris, a sex worker who’s been in New York, come to town to target Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner). For her character, Mayor of Kingstown‘s Laird points to episodes from 5 on as “the sweet spot” for her. She tells us more.
thecinemaholic.com

Is Mayor of Kingstown Based on a True Story?

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ is an action-packed crime show that revolves around the McLusky family that controls the prison town of Kingstown, Michigan. In particular, the show focuses on Mike McLusky and his brother, Mitch, who are power brokers in a town that runs on its for-profit prisons. As the McLusky family tackles various challenges — from violent mobsters to desperate prisoners — the gray area between what’s right and what’s wrong takes center stage. Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the prison drama sees Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, and Kyle Chandler in central roles.
Washington Post

What to watch this weekend: ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ on Paramount Plus

Cold Justice (Oxygen at 8) The team delves into the murder of a young Native American mother from 1986, as her now grown daughter wonders whether her father was involved. Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW at 8) Guest comic Greg Proops pops in. Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:30) Jonathan Majors hosts, Taylor Swift performs.
Primetimer

Taylor Sheridan's Mayor of Kingstown features his trademark macho melodrama, but it "yearns for 2005 like a convict for a conjugal visit"

"As an actor, Taylor Sheridan tended to alternate between square-jawed authority figures and square-jawed thugs, but his prospects were perhaps limited by coming up at a moment when TV was accentuating vulnerability over rugged cheekbones," says Daniel Fienberg. "He appeared in various initials-driven shows, your CSIs and NCISs, plus a memorable run on Sons of Anarchy, before transitioning into a writing and directing career that can be interpreted as focusing on revitalizing the kind of manly melodramas that, in a different era, might have kept him employed in front of the camera. Sheridan makes bombastic, macho throwbacks, and while the features Sicario and Wind River should have offered proof that he’s more than capable of writing female characters, albeit women struggling in male-driven professions, they feel like exceptions rather than the result of a focused intention. Or perhaps he hasn’t found a muse of the sort his Sons of Anarchy boss Kurt Sutter has in Katey Sagal. Particularly since his transition to TV, where he created the cable juggernaut that is Yellowstone, Sheridan has chosen to take big ideas and drown them in a sea of testosterone. It’s possible to behave heroically in Taylor Sheridan’s worlds, but there are too many corrupt and antiquated systems in place for a character to emerge as a true hero. It’s a relief that the Coen brothers already adapted Cormac McCarthy’s No Country for Old Men, because it would have been the most on-the-nose of Sheridan projects. And Sheridan projects, even the best of them, are already plenty on-the-nose. Created with actor Hugh Dillon, Sheridan’s new Paramount+ drama, Mayor of Kingstown, is very much a Taylor Sheridan production, a discourse on flawed masculinity told, with much mumbling and grunting, through a critique of the American prison system. It’s not a milieu made for subtlety, and none is offered. But through three episodes, the bluster and the questionable choices of where to focus too often overwhelm a unique context and well-intentioned discourse."
TV Fanatic

David Glasser on Mayor of Kingstown, His Part in Taylor Sheridan's Growing Universe

As Taylor Sheridan's production universe expands across many networks, his latest, Mayor of Kingstown, premieres Sunday on Paramount+. This new series from Sheridan and Hugh Dillon stars Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler, Dianne Wiest, Taylor Handley, and Aidan Gillen. We had the chance to chat with Sheridan's frequent collaborator and Mayor...
IndieWire

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Review: Jeremy Renner and Taylor Sheridan Build a Bleak, By-the-Book Crime Drama

One would be forgiven for confusing “Mayor of Kingstown” from Paramount+ with “Mare of Easttown” on HBO. Mayor or Mare, Kingstown or Easttown, Pennsylvania crime drama or Michigan crime drama. Among the profusion of “prestige” TV, the easiest way to keep them straight (at least, before watching them) isn’t by their title or subject matter, but their star: Kate Winslet is the eponymous “Mare of Easttown,” while Jeremy Renner plays the unofficial “Mayor of Kingstown.” The latter is also the latest original streaming series with the weight of an entire service on its shoulders. Co-created and written by Taylor Sheridan, who...
Extra

Jeremy Renner Talks Watching ‘Hawkeye’ with His Daughter

Weeks ago, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Jeremy Renner about his two new shows: “Mayor of Kingstown” and “Hawkeye.”. “Hawkeye” is coming out just in time for the holidays. He said, ‘It’s a really wonderful kind of event, a holiday kind of thing, which I’m really excited about. It’s something I can watch with my daughter, which will be interesting. I can’t wait.”
Outsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Creator Discusses What It Means to Hold the Titular Position of Mayor

If you love Yellowstone something tells us, Outsiders, that you might also come to love Mayor of Kingstown, a new drama premiering on November 14 on Paramount+. It was co-created by Taylor Sheridan of Yellowstone and stars Kyle Chandler and Jeremy Renner. who you already know from so many different films. Chandler and Renner leading a show co-created by Sheridan has all the makings of a fantastic new show.
tvinsider.com

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 8-14): ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘Supergirl’ Farewell & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy new weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of November 8-14.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Mayor of Kingstown' stars talk with Gino

MILWAUKEE - It's an contemporary issue facing society – America's prison system. Now, there's a new crime drama about it. The thriller series coming this month offers a stark look at one powerful family's attempt to bring order and justice to a Michigan town that has neither. Gino Salomone recently sat down with two of the show's stars.
Community Policy