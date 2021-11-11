CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Korn Preview New Album 'Requiem' With 'Start the Healing' Video

By Althea Legaspi
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKorn have announced new album Requiem. Their follow-up to 2019’s The Nothing arrives on Feb. 4 via Loma Vista Recordings. Jonathan Davis and company also shared the video for the first single, “Start the Healing.”. The Tim Saccenti-directed live action and animated visual features footage of the band performing...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
hot1061.com

Mitski Announces New Album ‘Laurel Hell,’ Shares ‘The Only Heartbreaker’ Video

A month after releasing a teaser single, Mitski’s album rollout has kicked off in full force. The enigmatic singer-songwriter shared a ton of new information on Tuesday (Nov. 9), starting with the announcement of her sixth studio record Laurel Hell, which is set for release Feb. 4. She also released the new single “The Only Heartbreaker” with an accompanying music video.
MUSIC
Revolver

See Ozzy and Lemmy Kick Monster Ass in New "Hellraiser" Video

Last month, Ozzy Osbourne released a previously unheard version of "Hellraiser" — a 1991 song that was co-written alongside then-guitarist Zakk Wylde and Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister — that featured dueting vocals with the "Ace of Spades" singer himself. The track is included in Ozzy's No More Tears 30th anniversary...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Davis
bravewords.com

SNAKEBLADE Releases Two New Music Videos Off New Album The Curse

Snakeblade, the Vancouver-based one-man project created by Mike Redston has posted two new slithering music videos for “Foul Sorcery Of Flame and Shadow” and “The Red Mage's Seduction” off the latest album The Curse released on October 13. Self-coined as “One-Man Nerdy’n’Dirty Black Metal”, over the past year and a...
MUSIC
Middletown Press

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers Preview New Album With Lean Rocker 'Talkin' to Myself'

More than three years since releasing their acclaimed album Years, Sarah Shook and the Disarmers have a new album on the way. The North Carolina group’s forthcoming project Nightroamer will be released Feb. 18 and includes the lean, propulsive rocker “Talkin’ to Myself,” which is out today alongside an accompanying video.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Korn Tease Possible New Song Via Instagram Filter

Korn have teased a possible new song via their Instagram. According to Theprp, a brief snippet of what appears to be a new song has shown up in a new Instagram filter released by the band. A QR code for the Instagram filter can be found on their official website here, https://kornofficial.com/.
INTERNET
this song is sick

Polo & Pan Release “Requiem” as a Haunting, Star-Studded Live Music Video

Last June, Polo & Pan released their long-awaited sophomore LP, Cyclorama, saying, “This new musical voyage will take you on a journey through life, from birth to death and on to transcendence.” That journey came to be one of our favorite listening experiences of the year. Today, we get a live reimagining of the morose side of the album with a new music video for “Requiem.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loma Vista Recordings#Dna#Penance#3d
Middletown Press

Mitski Destroys Everything She Touches in 'The Only Heartbreaker,' Previews New Album

Following her blazing return last month with “Working for the Knife,” Mitski has announced the new album Laurel Hell, out Feb. 4 via Dead Oceans. The singer-songwriter dropped the new single “The Only Heartbreaker” to accompany the announcement; the song revolves around an Eighties beat reminiscent of A-ha and was written with Dan Wilson — Mitski’s first co-write in her discography. The surreal video features Mitski in a lush forest that dies as she walks through it, ultimately burning to the ground.
MUSIC
Z94

Fans React to Korn’s New Song ‘Start the Healing’

Korn's new song "Start the Healing" is out now after the band ramped up excitement earlier this week by teasing that new music was coming. The announcement of their new album, Requiem, came in tandem with the release of the new single and fans have begun to react to the first original Korn song since the group dropped The Nothing in 2019.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Empath Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Diamond Eyelids”

Philadelphia-based punk quartet Empath have announced the release of a new album, Visitor, which will be out on February 11 via Fat Possum. The band has also shared a video for its lead single, “Diamond Eyelids.” Watch the Halle Ballard-directed video and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below. Frontwoman Catherine...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Korn Tease New Music

Korn are now offering what The PRP describes as “a brief snippet of what appears to be a new song” via, of all things, a new Instagram filter. The the QR code for the filter is available here. You can go here to view posts by fans using the filter.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wmmr.com

Volbeat Shares Video For ‘Shotgun Blues,’ Details on New Album

Volbeat has unveiled the video for “Shotgun Blues,” the third track preview from their eighth studio album Servant Of The Mind. The video, directed by Adam Rothlein, is based in New York City in 1902 and follows a death row prisoner on his way to the electric chair. As for...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Empath Announce New Album Visitor, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Philadelphia’s Empath have announced that their new album Visitor is out February 11 via Fat Possum. The news of their Active Listening: Night on Earth follow-up arrives with a new single called “Diamond Eyelids,” which comes with a new music video directed by Halle Ballard. Find it below. “This song...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Korn announces ‘Requiem’

Korn has announced Requiem for release on February 4, 2022 via Loma Vista Recordings. The first track, “Start The Healing” was previewed within augmented reality filters and billboards around the world last week. The official music video is available now. The live action and animated visual for “Start The Healing”...
MUSIC
Vulture

‘Start the Healing’ With the First Track Off Korn’s 14th Studio Album

It’s been a year of ups and downs for Korn, vis-à-vis their place in our collective consciousness. On the plus side, it turns out Aaliyah was a Korn freak. Conversely, the entire genre of nü metal was blamed for the violence of Woodstock ’99 in the HBO doc Peace, Love, and Rage. But Jonathan Davis & Co. remain unfazed. The group started working on their 14th album, Requiem, at the start of the COVID lockdown. The tease for a new track began days ago, per Loudwire, with a cryptic billboard. Billboard teases have become standard operating procedure in the music industry, with folks like Tyler, the Creator and Drake availing themselves of one of the oldest forms of advertising. At midnight Thursday, November 11, Korn dropped “Start the Healing.” The song is Korn at its Korniest. Requiem comes out February 4, 2022.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Rolo Tomassi announce new album, release “Drip” video

Rolo Tomassi have announced they will be releasing a new album. It is called Where Myth Becomes Memory and will be out February 4 via MNRK. The band have also released a video for their new song "Drip". The video was directed by David Gregory. Rolo Tomassi released Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.
MUSIC
worldmusiccentral.org

Cellist Matthieu Saglio Announces New Live Album and Video

World music and jazz cellist Matthieu Saglio has announced the upcoming release of a live album titled Live in San Javier 2021. To support the release of the new recording, Saglio has released a music video videotaped by Spanish National TV (TVE). The band during the live performance included Saglio’s...
ROCK MUSIC
wfpk.org

Jack White to release TWO new albums, shares new video

Jack White has been busy! He’s set to release not one, but TWO new albums in 2022. Fear of the Dawn is scheduled to come out April 8th. Entering Heaven Alive drops on July 22nd. Both will be released on White‘s Third Man Records. You can see the cover art and track list for each below.
MUSIC
Vulture

Twice Serves Double the Surprises With Their New Album and ‘Scientist’ Music Video

Twice is serving twice the surprises, dropping their music video for “Scientist” and a brand-new album. A high-production-values visual ecstasy, the “Scientist” set is giving viewers bubble gum pop crossed with a scientific playground. The girls of Twice — Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu — are here to let you know “love ain’t a science,” smashing beakers, flipping tables and all-around wrecking the lab to prove their point. “Scientist” is one of the 17 tracks on Twice’s third studio album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, dedicated to their fans, Once. The new project includes both the English and Korean version of their earlier single “The Feels.” The girls have also created tracks in sub-units — smaller groups within Twice — which include “Push & Pull,” “Hello,” and “1, 2, 3.” As Sana sings in the new music video, “What you waiting for?” “Scientist” and Formula of Love: O+T=<3 are available now.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy