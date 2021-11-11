Comic Book Preview – Doctor Who: Empire of the Wolf #1

Welcome back to class as we examine the basic need-to-know information for the barrage of comic book films coming our way in the next few years from the MCU, DC, and more. Next up for us: Eternals.﻿ Directed by Academy Award winning director Chloé Zhao, ﻿Eternals﻿ follows a group of super heroes created by Jack Kirby. The team of super powered beings made their first appearance in July of 1976 with a comic of the same name, ﻿The Eternals.﻿ Much like what we are briefly told about them in the trailers we have seen for the movies, their footprints are all over the comics, but are not a household name, the later was also true with Marvel's gamble in bringing ﻿The Guardians of the Galaxy﻿ to life. This Friday, that will all change.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO