Despite recent allegations of domestic abuse, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook expects to play in this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. On Tuesday, a former girlfriend of Cook filed a civil lawsuit accusing the running back of “assault, battery and false imprisonment.” In response to this action, Cook and his legal team released a statement claiming that he was actually the victim of assault and extortion stemming from an incident at his home in November, 2020.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO