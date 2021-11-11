CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Consumer prices see largest year-over-year spike since November 1990

By CATHERINE THORBECKE
ABC7 Los Angeles
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumer prices continued to climb at an alarmingly rapid pace last month, according to data from the Labor Department on Wednesday, as inflation woes have cast a shadow over the post-pandemic economic recovery. The Consumer Price Index, often used as an inflation barometer as it measures the prices consumers...

abc7.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Prices of This Household Item Has Plunged

September and October news headlines all read about the same — inflation has not tapered off. Prices of anything surged year over year in October, from gasoline (49.6%) to beef and veal (20.1%). Still, some prices declined, and the price of this item has plunged — food at elementary and secondary schools. As the U.S. […]
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle at lowest since early October

Oil futures fell sharply on Wednesday, settling at their lowest level since early October. Prices fell sharply following a South China Morning Post report that said the U.S. and China discussed the possible release of oil from their reserves to help lower international oil prices, during a summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping earlier this week. Biden, meanwhile asked the Federal Trade Commission to look into possible illegal practices that are contributing to rising gasoline prices. Oil failed to find support even as data from the Energy Information Administration revealed a weekly decline of 2.1 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories, the first weekly decline in four weeks. December West Texas Intermediate oil dropped $2.40, or 3%, to settle at $78.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest front-month finish since Oct. 7, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
SmartAsset

Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index

Inflation causes prices of goods and services to increase over time. This increase causes money to have less purchasing power in the future than it does today. It also threatens investment portfolios. Thus, investors seek to beat inflation with higher … Continue reading → The post Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
tucsonpost.com

Top economists see no prolonged high inflation, no rate hike next year

Despite appearances - especially in the United States - the era of high inflation isn't set for a comeback in the view of Australia's leading economists, and most see no need for the Reserve Bank to lift interest rates next year. In the US, figures released last week showed the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Prices#Gas Prices#Price Index#Price Gouging#The Labor Department#Dol#The Federal Reserve
deltanews.tv

Personal income growth expected to see largest increase in 40 years

(The Center Square) – Mississippi’s estimated revenues for FY 2023 are $6.49 billion, according to figures presented to the Joint Legislative Budget Committee and adopted this week. The numbers are 0.06%, or $40.8 million, higher than FY 2022 estimates, according to figures presented by state economist Corey Miller. The state’s...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Gas Price
mediaite.com

Inflation Hits 30-Year Record as Consumer Prices Rise 6.2 Percent

Inflation in October rose by 6.2 percent, according to the Labor Department, the highest rate in more than 30 years. The rise in the consumer-price index included a 4.6 percent increase in the core-price index, which excludes food and energy. That was an increase over 4 percent in October, and the highest climb since 1991.
BUSINESS
cbslocal.com

US Consumer Prices Surging More Than They Have In 30 Years

(CBS/CNN) — There’s no end in sight for higher prices. US consumer price inflation surged higher again in October, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. Over the past 12 months, prices climbed 6.2% — the biggest increase since November 1990. Stripping out food and energy prices, which tend to...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy