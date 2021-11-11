Kleiman v Wright Day 8 recap: Does one of Satoshi Nakamoto trial jurors have COVID?

Day 5 of the Kleiman v Wright trial honed in on the question, what kind of guy was and is Dr. Craig Wright?. But before that became a cornerstone of the day, defense counsel Andres Rivero finished his cross examination of Ira Kleiman. Some key points of the cross-examination were that Ira wiped and used Dave Kleiman’s hard drives shortly after taking ownership of his estate; and with that being said, there is a strong possibility that if Dave really was the owner of any Bitcoin, and he did keep them on his encrypted devices which include his hard drives, computers, and cell phone, then there is a good chance that Ira Kleiman could have mistakenly deleted Dave’s alleged Bitcoin wallets or any information that could lead to accessing Dave’s alleged Bitcoin wallets.

