CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kleiman v Wright Day 8 recap: Does one of Satoshi Nakamoto trial jurors have COVID?

By Patrick Thompson
coingeek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourt ended early on Day 8 of the Kleiman vs Wright (Satoshi Case) trial because one member of the jury was feeling ill and reported that she had a fever. Judge Beth Bloom presented the plaintiff and defendant legal counsel with two options:. Dismiss the juror and let the...

coingeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coinspeaker

Wright Caps Off Day Four Testimony in Ongoing Wright vs Kleiman Lawsuit

In his latest testimony, Craig Wright still maintains no wrongdoing to David Kleiman and wants the court to speed up its judgment. The Craig Wright versus David Kleiman civil suit concluded its fourth testimony day on Monday, with Wright’s attorneys filing a motion for judgment. In addition, the legal team is enjoining presiding judge Beth Bloom to administer an early verdict on six counts and on damages. If this happens, then Wright would no doubt be ending this suit in his favor.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
notebookcheck.net

A lawsuit may finally reveal who is Satoshi Nakamoto, the alleged inventor of Bitcoin

According to the heirs of one David Kleiman, he co-created the Bitcoin protocol together with another programmer, Craig Wright, and is entitled to half of the one million bitcoins their partnership created. They have filed a lawsuit against Mr. Wright in Florida to prove the collective is behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto that allegedly has access to the bitcoins in question, now worth north of US$60 billion.
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

Did I hear that right? 20 surprises from a Miami courtroom

The first two weeks of the Kleiman vs Wright trial have been intense. So many words, so many claims and counterclaims. From four and half thousand miles away, in London, here’s some of what I think I heard—but please don’t quote me:. 1. When being asked to swear to tell...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ato
coingeek.com

‘Craig Wright is obviously Satoshi Nakamoto’: Ryan X. Charles describes experiences with Bitcoin inventor

BSV developer Ryan X. Charles has reiterated his firm belief that Craig Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto. In a short video posted as the Kleiman v Wright trial approaches its conclusion, Charles warned that “malicious actors” and disinformation campaigns in Bitcoin and the wider world are limiting what people understand about the world around them.
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

‘Lawyer You Know’ Peter Tragos examines Week 2 of Satoshi Trial in Florida

Week two of the Trial of the Century is officially a wrap, and once again, we learned a lot about the early origins of Bitcoin and Satoshi Nakamoto from it. Last week, we reported on how Florida lawyer Peter Tragos gave a fair, neutral, and informative assessment of how the first week of the Kleiman v Wright trial went. Tragos is back with another roundup of week two.
FLORIDA STATE
coingeek.com

The CoinGeek Pulse Episode 65: Satoshi trial in Florida, Infrastructure awaits Biden signature, and Adrian Grenier joins CoinGeek Backstage

One of the most significant cases in the history of blockchain technology continues—the Satoshi trial resumed this week in Florida with Bitcoin inventor Dr. Craig Wright taking the stand in the Kleiman v Wright court proceedings. The highly anticipated testimony by Dr. Wright finally began on Monday after being moved...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
coingeek.com

Stalemate at the stand: Craig Wright becomes emotional on Kleiman v Wright Day 7

Dr. Craig Wright got emotional during his long day on the witness stand when his late-best friend Dave Kleiman, as well as his failed relationship with his ex-wife, were mentioned. There was only one witness on Day 7 of the Kleiman v Wright trial and that was the defendant in the case, Dr. Craig Wright.
LAW
Benzinga

Landmark Kleiman v Wright Trial Continues Into Week 2

The Kleiman v Wright trial began its second week of hearings in a Miami federal courtroom, presided over by Judge Beth Bloom. At stake is nearly $70 billion in mined Bitcoin and perhaps an even more anticipated determination of who Satoshi Nakamoto is. This case is expected to last for three weeks, if everything goes as planned. Based on what has transpired thus far, it may go longer.
LAW
coingeek.com

Ira Kleiman finally let off the stand as Week 1 of Kleiman v Wright closes

Ira Kleiman will be grateful to leave the stand today after Andrés Rivero pressed the man who accuses Dr. Craig Wright of stealing his brother’s share of the Satoshi Nakamoto fortune for a third straight day, closing the first week of the trial of the century. Rivero continued to press...
LAW
coingeek.com

Kleiman v Wright Day 5 recap: What kind of guy is Craig Wright?

Day 5 of the Kleiman v Wright trial honed in on the question, what kind of guy was and is Dr. Craig Wright?. But before that became a cornerstone of the day, defense counsel Andres Rivero finished his cross examination of Ira Kleiman. Some key points of the cross-examination were that Ira wiped and used Dave Kleiman’s hard drives shortly after taking ownership of his estate; and with that being said, there is a strong possibility that if Dave really was the owner of any Bitcoin, and he did keep them on his encrypted devices which include his hard drives, computers, and cell phone, then there is a good chance that Ira Kleiman could have mistakenly deleted Dave’s alleged Bitcoin wallets or any information that could lead to accessing Dave’s alleged Bitcoin wallets.
LAW
coingeek.com

Lawyer Peter Tragos breaks down Kleiman v Wright Week 1 trial

The first week of the biggest Bitcoin lawsuit in history is coming to a close. In it, Ira Kleiman, the estranged brother of the late David Kleiman, is suing Dr. Craig Wright for a share of 1.1 million bitcoins and valuable intellectual property. There have been no bombshells yet, but...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy