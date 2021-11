The gold market initially tried to rally just a bit on Tuesday but gave back the gains to fall during most of the day. The market closed at the very bottom, which is a very negative sign. That being said, the 50-day EMA sits just below and could offer a certain amount of support. If we break down below that level, we could go looking towards the $1750 level underneath, and then possibly even the $1725 level.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO