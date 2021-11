An audit found mixed results in the execution of some of the city’s programs created with federal money to provide assistance with the many impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. A report last week from the Office of the City Auditor found that four programs administered by the Economic Development Department performed well according to city expectations, but that rental assistance programs had many barriers for applicants to receive funding needed to remain secure in their housing situation.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO