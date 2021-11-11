Remember those who have served

Wintersvillle United Methodist Church hosted its first veterans community dinner Wednesday at the Center for Hope with an estimated 200 veterans and spouses served. Among them were, seated, from left, Don Richards, who served in the Army during the Korean War, and his wife, Dianna, and Raymond Carlson, who was a jet engine mechanic during the Vietnam War. WUMC youth group members who served the dinner included, standing, from left, Jorja Anderson, Grace Booth, Cameron Gribbin, Alexander Marshall and Christian Briggs. “It was so awesome to see my youth interact and talk with all the veterans,” commented Tiffany Manley, the church’s youth pastor, who applauded the service of local veterans. “We are incredibly blessed to have so many in our area who have sacrificed so that we may have freedom. I thank God we had this opportunity to give back. Thank you just isn’t enough. We need to pass these truths on to future generations, and Veterans Day is a great place to start. I’m glad we had that opportunity at Wintersville UMC,” Manley noted, adding, “We would like to thank all from the community for attending and members of Wintersville United Methodist Church for donating and serving.”

2 DAYS AGO