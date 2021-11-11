Remember those who have served

The names of the battlefields America’s men and women have fought on have changed many times during the years, but we must always remember the sacrifices they have made in those faraway places. That’s why we want every reader to take a moment today, Veterans Day, to remember all...
It’s no secret that George Strait stands behind all those who serve to keep this country safe. It doesn’t matter if they’re law enforcement, first responders, or military personnel, they have Strait’s support. Today, however, the United States is focusing on our veterans. We’re taking the day to show our gratitude to and appreciation for the millions of men and women who served. The legendary Texas Troubadour is no different.
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A small art installation outside of the Hazel Park City Hall pays tribute to those who have served in the military for Veterans Day. Several police officers in the city served in the military before joining the department, including Officer Christopher Voorhies, who was in the Army, and Officer Joseph Gentilia, who was in the Marines.
LOS ANGELES - In honor of Veterans Day, FOX Corporation and its employees are coming together with the organization U.S.VETS to support our country’s veterans and military. From wearing camouflage to spreading awareness to providing donations, here are a few ways you can honor those who have served:. Spread awareness...
Though I was never in combat, I am proud to be a veteran of the U.S Armed Forces. Serving in the Cold War of the late ’80s, I gained a new respect for all of those who came before me. To this day, I am still impressed by anyone who...
ABERDEEN – A tradition through American Legion Post 26 and Auxiliary Unit 26 grew by leaps and bounds this year, thanks to dedication and donations. The Plant a Flag for Veterans effort displays patriotism through hundreds of smaller flags spread in front of the legion hut, located alongside Highway 145 N.
HOUSTON — The City of Houston will honor its veterans on Thursday with a ceremony and parade. According to the city, Houston has the second-largest veteran population in the country with more than a quarter-million who live here. Thursday’s Veterans Day event is called “Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day...
According to the 2017 Cattlemen’s Stewardship Review, about 20 percent of U.S. cattlemen and cattlewomen have served in the military, more than the national average of 14 percent. On top of that, 39 percent donate their time to other civic organizations, compared to a national average of 7 percent. So it goes to show that cattle farmers and ranchers care about their country and community. One example of this love of country and community comes from New York beef producers making a difference.
BARBOURVILLE - On Wednesday morning Knox County and Barbourville City officials, along with community members gathered with past, present and future members of our military to honor those who have served our country. With a large American flag acting as the backdrop, Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell welcomed those in...
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The event started out with the playing of the national anthem. A moment of silence followed for those who did not make it home to their families. At the event honoring veterans hosted by the American Legion in Ottumwa, speeches were given by veterans honoring those who have served. Two speakers said, “so, they had gone whenever and wherever they were called,” and “We honor our veterans who selfishly placed their lives on the line for our freedom.”
Look at you, all in red, white and blue,” the store clerk commented in the checkout line. The comment wasn’t entirely accurate — I mean, it wasn’t as if I were draped in the American flag. I did have a red, white and blue scarf wrapped around my jean jacket...
On Nov. 11, we celebrate Veterans Day in United States. It is one of many official days of the year we are to celebrate those who answered the call of duty and joined the Armed Forces to protect all that we hold dear in this country. Although no one in...
It’s hard to believe November is here already. The winds are howling, leaves are falling and the raking becomes an endless chore. The temperatures are plummeting as we await the first of many snowfalls that will greet us this season. My favorite part of November, other than Thanksgiving, is Veterans...
Honoring those who have served our country this veterans day we highlight America’s oldest living WWII vet Lawrence Brooks. Veterans Day is a U.S. legal holiday dedicated to American veterans of all wars. Veterans Day 2021 occurs on Thursday, November 11. In 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in World War I, then known as “the Great War.”
Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans.
While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.”
He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
To celebrate El Dia de los Muetros, students in Lourdes Cordero Hiflman’s eighth grade Honors Spanish 1 classes at Salado Middle School undertook several activities as part of their Ofrenda project. Ofrenda is a Hispanic cultural project that celebrates El Día de Los Muertos which commemorates the celebration of life of a deceased loved one or someone from the Hispanic culture. Day of the dead is celebrated in many Spanish Speaking Countries in Latin America. The students learned about this holiday through various interactive lessons, videos, Coco Movie, creating all the elements that will make an ofrenda complete and also taking a field trip to San Antonio to the RiverWalk, La villita, Mexican Market, Mi Tierra to experience the celebration a highly populated Hispanic city.
We are excited about hosting a family Christmas gathering and looking forward to sharing and meeting with family and friends. We have a dilemma. Two younger immediate family members are not, and refuse to be, Covid vaccinated. Others protest and want us to un-invite them (unless they get vaccinated soon)....
WEIRTON — The reconstruction of the only house of worship destroyed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks has a connection to the Ohio Valley. The St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine is under construction within the area of the World Trade Center. According to its website, the...
Wintersvillle United Methodist Church hosted its first veterans community dinner Wednesday at the Center for Hope with an estimated 200 veterans and spouses served. Among them were, seated, from left, Don Richards, who served in the Army during the Korean War, and his wife, Dianna, and Raymond Carlson, who was a jet engine mechanic during the Vietnam War. WUMC youth group members who served the dinner included, standing, from left, Jorja Anderson, Grace Booth, Cameron Gribbin, Alexander Marshall and Christian Briggs. “It was so awesome to see my youth interact and talk with all the veterans,” commented Tiffany Manley, the church’s youth pastor, who applauded the service of local veterans. “We are incredibly blessed to have so many in our area who have sacrificed so that we may have freedom. I thank God we had this opportunity to give back. Thank you just isn’t enough. We need to pass these truths on to future generations, and Veterans Day is a great place to start. I’m glad we had that opportunity at Wintersville UMC,” Manley noted, adding, “We would like to thank all from the community for attending and members of Wintersville United Methodist Church for donating and serving.”
Comments / 0