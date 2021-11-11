CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durant, Harden help Nets rout Magic for 6th win in 7 games

Cover picture for the articleKevin Durant scored 30 points and James Harden had his 59th career triple double in the Brooklyn Nets’ 123-90 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer at 29.5 points per game, made 11 of 12 shots, including both of his 3-point attempts, to help Brooklyn...

James Harden, Kevin Durant lead Nets past lowly Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — The Nets didn’t play a lick of defense, let an outmatched foe stick around and did everything they could to lose Friday’s game. But James Harden and Kevin Durant wouldn’t let them throw it away, combining for 67 points and carrying the Nets to a tougher-than-it-should’ve-been 120-112 win over the Pelicans before a crowd of 14,650 at Smoothie King Center.
NBA: James Harden and Kevin Durant shine in latest Brooklyn Nets win

James Harden recorded a triple-double and Kevin Durant continued his scoring streak as the Brooklyn Nets won 123-90 at the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Harden finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists as Brooklyn won for the third time on their current six-game road trip to improve to 8-4.
Durant and Harden might be all Nets need to shoot for title

The Nets put themselves in a position to suffer one of the worst losses in memory when they blew all of a 21-point lead to the Pelicans, who are the worst team in the NBA this season. But when push comes to shove, the Nets have the dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and James Harden, who combined to score 15 of their last 22 points in a 120-112 victory and who totaled a combined 67 points on 22-of-35 shooting plus 20 assists.
Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls 11/8/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls Matchup Preview (11/8/21) The Brooklyn Nets (6-3) will have their second back-to-back game against the Chicago Bulls (6-3) in the United Center. These are two of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference right now, and it will be interesting to see how they fare against each other. The Nets will still be without Nic Claxton for this game. Due to illness and demotion to their G-League affiliate, he will miss another few weeks and have plugged in forward Bruce Brown to the starting lineup in his place. This has forced Blake Griffin to the center position and Kevin Durant to power forward in their small-ball lineup. Since Brown has been placed into the starting lineup, the Nets have won five of their past six games, including four straight wins, which hardly feels like a coincidence. Claxton was struggling, and this small-ball lineup has been working for the Nets.
