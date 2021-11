With new content in the works in need of playtesting, Amazon Game Studios has officially released a public test realm (PTR) for its MMORPG New World. As announced in a new blog post, the PTR is available to all players who own New World on Steam, and is installed separately from the main game. Players will be able to instantly level newly created characters to select-level ranges and come equipped with appropriate gear for the purposes of testing out some of the new content coming to the game in the weeks ahead.

