It was only a few weeks ago that we all learned at least one Oklahoma state-level representative was fighting to freeze Daylight Savings in this state leading up to the inevitable return to standard time. It was a long shot, and as you already know, it didn't happen. That doesn't mean the fight over Oklahoma's clock time is over though. Each side is building ranks prepping for the war that will be fought over time changes, and after it's all said and done, nothing will probably have changed.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO