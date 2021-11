A trio of NBA All-Stars—past and present—recently took a spin on the perpetually moving rumor mill. One has been a constant there for months: Ben Simmons, who is anxiously awaiting a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers. The others are fresh faces to the process: John Wall, who's been off the grid awaiting an end to his tenure with the Houston Rockets; and Jaylen Brown, a somewhat stunning addition as he otherwise seems to hold building-block status for the Boston Celtics.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO