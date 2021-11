There’s a reason why email marketing is so popular: 4.3 billion people use email. This number is expected to grow to 4.48 billion people in 2024. Email marketing is a highly effective digital marketing strategy and should be a vital part of your trade show planning process. In fact, you should have an email marketing strategy for before, during, and after the show. When contacting attendees throughout the trade show marketing cycle, it’s essential to keep an open line of communication. You should also reinforce engagement through multiple touch-points. It’s not enough to make the connection with attendees and prospects, you must keep in touch to nurture the relationships you’ve built. Email marketing allows you to do this almost effortlessly.

INTERNET ・ 11 DAYS AGO