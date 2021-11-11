Electric Kif: Goin’ Out West

Widespread Panic Destroys All Stops in Rocktober: MILWAUKEE. With stops in Memphis, Austin, Milwaukee and ending New Orleans, Widespread Panic covered some ground. From the first notes in Memphis to the encore last weekend in New Orleans, John Bell, Dave Schools, Sunny Ortiz, JoJo Herman, and Duane Trucks delivered beyond expectations night after night, taking each song to never-before-heard jams and improvisations to the delight of all, night after night. JB continues to bring extraordinary energy with his guitars, vocals, and stage presence, seeming like long ago. Jimmy Herring shredding/ melting faces and Dave Schools’ bomb assaults, JoJo’s ever-so-sweet keys, and, yes, he bangs the hell out them, too, and of course our drummers between Sunny Ortiz’s never-stopping percussions in conjunction with Duane Trucks hitting his bas , snare, and cymbals.

