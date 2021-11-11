CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electric Kif: Goin’ Out West

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutstanding prog rock-jamtronica-fusion-funk purveyors Electric Kif from South Florida are in the Northwest for three more shows on their Dreamlike Tour. They opened this run last night in Portland, Oregon. Thursday, November 11, they head to Funhouse Seattle before pairing up with powerhouse band Polyrhythmics for two...

