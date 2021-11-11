Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Takes down Coyotes

Minnesota Wild at Arizona Coyotes, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Gila River Arena, TNT, ESPN 620 AM— The Coyotes (1-10-1) are coming off their first win of the season, 5-4 over Seattle, but haven't played since last Saturday. Arizona faces just its second Central Division opponent this season, after having played the St. Louis Blues last month. The Wild are 8-3-0 this season with four wins on the road. These two teams are very familiar with each other, as both played in the temporarily-aligned West Division last season. Minnesota went 7-1-0 against Arizona, winning the last six meetings, and the Wild went 3-1-0 in four contests at Gila River Arena.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO