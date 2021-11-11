CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Takes down Coyotes

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Kahkonen allowed two goals on 26 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes. Kahkonen has won...

www.cbssports.com

Daily News

Flyers take a tough one from winless Coyotes

Teams hungry for that first win of the season always present a challenge. The Arizona Coyotes were a perfect example. They hit town Tuesday night with no wins (now 0-9-1 mark) and nothing to show for some recent hard work. But in a game against the Flyers, they gave the...
NHL
atlanticcitynews.net

Coyotes take winless run up against improved Ducks

The Arizona Coyotes will look to snap their 10-game season-opening winless streak when they visit the Anaheim Ducks Friday night. The Coyotes have earned just one point thus far and their winless streak is the longest in the NHL since the Coyotes themselves started the 2017-18 season 0-10-1. Arizona has...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Preview: Rolling Wild take on drowning Coyotes in the desert

There are rarely soft spots in the schedule in an entire 82 game season — it just feels so good to have that back. Parity reigns in the NHL, but a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes provides as close to a "gimme" game as there can be. Having just won...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Gamethread: Wild at Coyotes (9:00 p.m.)

After three come-from-behind victories, the Minnesota Wild should be able to take care of things wire-to-wire against the worst team in the NHL record-wise, right?. (Some words of wisdom about not playing down to your competition go here). Jordan Greenway is back, no one is in the protocol, and Kaapo...
NHL
Person
Cam Talbot
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: Takes loss against Ducks

Vejmelka allowed three goals on 31 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks. The Coyotes didn't get on the board until there were eight seconds left in the third period, so Vejmelka didn't really get much help. The 25-year-old has done alright behind an awful team -- he has a 0-7-1 record in nine games, but he's posted a respectable 2.60 GAA and a .920 save percentage. Scott Wedgewood is likely to start Saturday's home game against the Kraken, and he could push Vejmelka for playing time while Carter Hutton (lower body) is out.
NHL
newyorkcitynews.net

Surging Wild look to keep momentum rolling vs. lowly Coyotes

Opposite ends of the NHL's Central Division will meet Wednesday when the Minnesota Wild head to the desert to face the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale. On a three-game winning streak, following a four-game winning run to open the season, the Wild are on an offensive roll with five goals in each of the last three victories, including one overtime and one shootout win. The Wild entered play Tuesday in first place in the Central.
NHL
chatsports.com

Arizona Coyotes face familiar foe in Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild at Arizona Coyotes, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Gila River Arena, TNT, ESPN 620 AM— The Coyotes (1-10-1) are coming off their first win of the season, 5-4 over Seattle, but haven't played since last Saturday. Arizona faces just its second Central Division opponent this season, after having played the St. Louis Blues last month. The Wild are 8-3-0 this season with four wins on the road. These two teams are very familiar with each other, as both played in the temporarily-aligned West Division last season. Minnesota went 7-1-0 against Arizona, winning the last six meetings, and the Wild went 3-1-0 in four contests at Gila River Arena.
NHL
Reuters

Wild extend win streak with victory over Coyotes

Kevin Fiala and Dmitry Kulikov each scored a goal in a 36-second stretch of the second period Wednesday and the Minnesota Wild extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz. Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno scored first-period goals while...
NHL
arcamax.com

Wild keep Arizona in its place, rout Coyotes 5-2

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The separation between the Wild and Coyotes in the standings is substantial, and that disparity translated to the ice in the first meeting of the season between these new Central Division rivals. After nabbing seven of the eight meetings last season, the Wild continued that dominance on...
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Karel Vejmelka: Starting Wednesday versus Wild

Vejmelka will protect the home goal Wednesday versus the Wild, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Vejmelka allowed two goals in a minute before getting the hook in his last start versus the Kraken on Saturday. The 25-year-old was starting both halves of a back-to-back in that situation -- he'll have three full days of rest ahead of his start Wednesday. With a 2.85 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 10 games, Vejmelka has made the best of a lousy situation with the Coyotes, though his lack of wins makes him a risky choice for fantasy managers.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

4 Things: Takeaways from Wild domination over Coyotes

The Minnesota Wild visited the desert for a lay-up 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. Here’s 4 Things on that fourth consecutive victory. 1 — Kevin Fiala breaks through with three points. Certainly the star of the night, Fiala was able to shine his brightest on Wednesday, earning...
NHL
KESQ

Wild beat Coyotes 5-2 for fourth straight win

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 for their fourth straight win. Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno, Dmitry Kulikov and Kirill Kaprizov also scored for the Wild. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 23 shots while starting for the second straight game. Minnesota has scored five goals in all four games of its streak. Shayne Gostisbehere had a goal and an assist — giving him points in his last two games — and Andrew Ladd also scored for Arizona, which trailed 2-0 after 9 minutes. Scott Wedgewood replaced Karel Vejmelka in goal in the third period for the Coyotes (1-11-1). Vejmelka finished with 17 saves, and Wedgewood stopped all eight shots he faced.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Offence Shines in Win Versus Coyotes

The Minnesota Wild had one of their most dominating performances of the season last night as they defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. The win moves the Wild to 9-3-0 on the season. There are lots of great things to talk about after this victory, so let’s look at some of...
NHL
chatsports.com

Gostisbehere records another multi-point game, but Coyotes fall to Minnesota Wild

It's been close to three years since the Arizona Coyotes learned they were moving to the NHL's Central Division this season. They got a preview of what that would be like last season, facing the St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild in the temporary West Division. If Wednesday...
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Kevin Fiala adds pizazz with flashy goal in Wild's 5-2 rout of Coyotes

GLENDALE, ARIZ. – Kevin Fiala didn't play baseball as a kid, but his swing would suggest otherwise. Fiala scored the Wild's flashiest goal of the season so far, batting in the puck with the shaft of his stick to open the floodgates on a 5-2 blowout against the Coyotes in front of 13,488 at Gila River Arena that extended the team's win streak to four games at the beginning of a three-game road trip.
NHL
Pioneer Press

Kevin Fiala’s goal sparks Wild to blowout win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kevin Fiala has been some kind of snakebitten this season. After scoring a goal in the Oct. 15 season opener — seemingly a precursor for a breakout campaign — Fiala hadn’t found the back of the net in 10 straight games heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Arizona Coyotes.
NHL
NHL

The Wrap: Hayton Scores Twice as Coyotes Down Blues

Barrett Hayton scored twice, including the game-winner, to lead the Coyotes to a 3-2 road win over the St. Louis Blues. Arizona scored first and never trailed in the contest, but broke a pair of ties over the course of the 60 minutes to extend the team's road win streak against the Blues to four games dating back to last year.
NHL
NESN

Charlie McAvoy Feels Bad About Bulldozing Nick Foligno While Scoring

When Charlie McAvoy scored in the second period of Sunday’s Boston Bruins-Montreal Canadiens game, he was charging through the center of the offensive zone like a heat-seeking missile. Unfortunately for Bruins teammate Nick Foligno, he had to be the one to stop him. It was McAvoy’s goal at 8:27 in...
NHL

