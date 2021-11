The Anaheim Ducks defeated the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Friday night. It’s a complicated process talking about games involving the Coyotes at this point, who are now winless in their first 11 games and only have a single point in the standings. But the Ducks can only play who they are scheduled to play against, and to their credit, they avoided falling into any kind of “trap game.”

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO