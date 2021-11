The Washington Wizards beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 97-94 on Wednesday night. Here are five observations from what went down... It would not be a stretch whatsoever to say that the Wizards would have lost in Cleveland on Wednesday night if it weren't for Kyle Kuzma. They were down nine points with six minutes to go and down four points with 30 seconds on the clock. But Kuzma hit four 3-pointers in the final 5:42, including two in the last 26 seconds, as the Wizards stunned the Cavs on the road.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO