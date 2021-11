LAS VEGAS – The Wild bench wasn't sure what just happened. "How did that puck go in?" defenseman Dmitry Kulikov said. "Then we see the replay and we all said, 'Wow.'" That was an appropriate reaction to Kevin Fiala's game-winning goal on Wednesday in a 5-2 takedown of the Coyotes, a fancy redirection by the winger as he swung the shaft of his stick at a puck in midair to tuck it just under the crossbar.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO