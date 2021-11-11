Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Tallies on power play

On Friday night, the Peterborough Petes made the trip to Ottawa to take on the 67’s for the first time of the season. Both teams have had very different seasons so far, with the Petes sitting 16th in the Ontario Hockey League with eight points in 11 games and the 67’s in fourth in the league with 14 points in 11 games after play on Friday night. The game was close right up until the end when Ottawa capitalized multiple times on the power play, and after a lengthy delay to repair a broken pane of glass, the 67’s held on to record a 6-3 win, their seventh win of the season.

