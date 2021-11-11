CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Tallies on power play

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Kaprizov scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes. Through four games in...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
zonecoverage.com

There's No Need To Worry About Kaprizov and Fiala

The Minnesota Wild’s stars haven’t performed up to expectations. Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala combined for one goal through eight games, and Joel Eriksson Ek has one point aside from his hat trick against the Winnipeg Jets. Likewise, Jared Spurgeon hasn’t been his usual self either, and he’s widely known as an analytics darling.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Kaprizov, Fiala & Foligno Stand Out in Win Over Senators

The Minnesota Wild came out strong against the Ottawa Senators on home ice as they looked to avenge their recent back-to-back losses while on the road. They jumped out to an early three-goal lead, but it didn’t last long as the Senators fought back and it was a battle to the end that required Kirill Kaprizov in overtime to finish it out.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Daily Herald

Kaprizov scores in overtime as Wild beat Senators 5-4

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov scored his first goal of the season 2:02 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 Tuesday night. Marcus Foligno scored twice for Minnesota, which got points from 11 players and won for the sixth time - all by one goal. Caleb Addison and Nico Sturm also scored. Cam Talbot had 24 saves for the Wild, winners of nine straight against the Senators.
NHL
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Spurgeon and Kaprizov Make Waves

This first week will be based on the games against the Ottawa Senators at home and games on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Islanders. The Wild went undefeated in those three games after making some strong comebacks, and they had a couple of players step up and a couple of players who have some issues to work on.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyotes#Russian
WEEI Sports Radio

Why 'Charlie Night' was so important for Bruins

Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle each scored twice in the Boston Bruins’$2 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. More important than four goals from Charlies, though, was the fact that it was four goals from players outside the top line.
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

With power play time, Marcus Foligno becomes Wild's early scoring leader

Nobody on the Wild has dished out more hits than Marcus Foligno, and the winger is a regular on the penalty kill. But that's not all Foligno has provided the team. He's also one of the leading scorers. "My checklist before games is to just make sure my work ethic's...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Tallies in Wednesday's win

Jenner scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche. Jenner put the Blue Jackets ahead 4-2 with a third-period tally, though that lead didn't hold up. The 28-year-old has tallied six times in nine games after posting eight goals in 41 outings last year. His current scoring rate is an unsustainable 26.1 percent, but he's playing a more significant role in the top six and on the power play. The veteran should maintain at least depth value in standard fantasy formats throughout the year, but there will likely be a drop-off from how he's playing now.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Tallies on power play

Coghlan scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens. Coghlan gave the Golden Knights the lead at the 12-minute mark of the second period, and they didn't look back. It was the blueliner's first goal in nine games this year. He's added an assist, 15 shots on net, six hits, six blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. The 23-year-old is unlikely to play higher than the third pairing when the Golden Knights' defense corps is healthy.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Wild's Calen Addison: Tallies first NHL goal

Addison scored his first career goal on his lone shot of the game Tuesday in a 5-4 overtime win over Ottawa. Playing in just his second career game, the 21-year-old threw a point shot on goal that bounced off an Ottawa defender and past netminder Filip Gustavsson. Addison had just made his NHL debut three nights earlier against Colorado.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

67’s Power Play Leads Them to Victory Over Petes

On Friday night, the Peterborough Petes made the trip to Ottawa to take on the 67’s for the first time of the season. Both teams have had very different seasons so far, with the Petes sitting 16th in the Ontario Hockey League with eight points in 11 games and the 67’s in fourth in the league with 14 points in 11 games after play on Friday night. The game was close right up until the end when Ottawa capitalized multiple times on the power play, and after a lengthy delay to repair a broken pane of glass, the 67’s held on to record a 6-3 win, their seventh win of the season.
NHL
NHL

Reilly's Offensive Instincts Lead to Shorthanded Tally

BOSTON - Bruce Cassidy has, for the most part, given Mike Reilly the green light. Boston's bench boss knows that Reilly is an offensive blue liner at his core and a player that the Bruins can rely on to help advance their transition game with strong breakout passes and a smooth skating stride.
NHL
chessbase.com

Daniel King’s Power Play Show: A key attacking move

11/5/2021 – In this week’s show, GM Daniel King re-examins a classic, the game Keres vs Smyslov, Zuerich 1953. Smyslov won this crucial game and went on to win the tournament and challenged Botvinnik for the title. But what do modern computers have to say about his defensive play? The attacking ideas in this game are very much worth investigating and can be applied in other situations. | Power Play is on air most Fridays. Watch it on-demand with a ChessBase Premium account. All the usual puzzles, games and instruction will be on offer.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Tallies twice in road loss

Burakovsky scored a pair of goals on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Columbus. Burakovsky single-handedly staked the Avalanche to a 2-1 lead, tying the game at 1-1 with a one-timer late in the first period, then putting Colorado on top with a backhander in the middle frame. It was Burakovsky's first multi-point effort of the season. The 26-year-old has four points during a modest three-game point streak.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Morgan Geekie: Nets opening tally

Geekie scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres. Geekie got things going with a goal just after a power play ended late in the first period. The 23-year-old has just two goals with 20 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 11 contests. Despite the lack of offense, he's fairly secure in a bottom-six role, and his role on the second power-play unit could make him an option in deeper fantasy formats if the Kraken can start capitalizing with the man advantage more.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Zach Hyman: Tallies in Friday's win

Hyman scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Friday's 6-5 overtime win over the Rangers. Hyman cleaned up a loose puck in front of Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev at 18:11 of the first period. The 29-year-old Hyman is on a modest three-game point streak and now has seven goals and three assists through 10 contests overall. Unlike his slow start to the season, the winger is finding more productivity even as head coach Dave Tippett has separated him from Connor McDavid at even strength.
NHL
NBC Sports

WATCH: Chara drops gloves with Pat Maroon to renew epic rivalry

Death, taxes and Zdeno Chara fighting Pat Maroon. Chara's New York Islanders faced Maroon's Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, and it took all of four seconds for the two very large hockey players to drop the gloves. Here's video of the fight, which the 44-year-old Chara won by getting...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy