CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Fire doused at COVID-19 hospital in Romania that killed two

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

BUCHAREST, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Authorities put out on Thursday a fire in the intensive care unit of a COVID-19 hospital in Romania’s central city of Ploiesti that killed two patients and injured a nurse, officials said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida woman dies of Covid-19 as husband tried to force hospital to treat her with ivermectin

A Florida woman with Covid-19 whose husband had battled in court to get her treated with ivermectin has died of her illness.Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old teacher from Loxahatchee near Palm Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid complications on Friday after 12 weeks in hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post.Her Husband, Ryan Drock, had sued the hospital last month to force doctors to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has become a cause célèbre for Covid sceptics and supporters of Donald Trump despite little evidence of its benefits.County judge James Nutt rejected Mr Drock’s lawsuit, arguing that letting judges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Spain expands booster shot programme as COVID-19 cases rise

MADRID, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Spain is now offering third doses of COVID-19 vaccines to people aged 60 and over, expanding the booster shot programme from the previous age threshold of 70 as infections rise, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday. Spain has fully vaccinated 79% of its population,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romania#Covid 19#Bucharest#Central City
The Independent

Women’s body recovered from Colorado peak days after ‘help’ text

The body of a woman who sent a text message asking for help on a Colorado mountain has been recovered by authorities. Madeline Baharlou-Quivey went hiking on Kit Carson Peak last week when she became stranded, according to officials in Saguache County. First responders from Colorado Division of Fire Control and Prevention and Saguache County Search and Rescue mounted a rescue effort but could not find her on Monday.Two days later, rescuers sighted Ms Baharlou-Quivey’s body off the standard route on Kit Carson Peak but could not reach her because of bad weather. It was reasoned that she...
ACCIDENTS
Vice

Mother and Daughter Spend Months in Jail After Cops Mistake Tea for Drugs

When Vun Pui “Connie” Chong and her daughter, San Yan Melanie Lim, imported 25 kilograms of brown ginger tea into Australia this year, they intended to sell it at a marked-up rate. The beverage is a well-known remedy for period pain in the women’s home country of Malaysia. All going to plan, they stood to make a profit of about $90 AUD.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

Biden's new border problem: Nations won't take back migrants

Migrants fleeing countries that refuse to take them back are driving new backlogs in the U.S. immigration system — and White House and Homeland Security officials worry this poses a growing obstacle to balancing humanitarian and national security concerns. Driving the news: U.S. officials at the southern border have come...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
thedrive

Latest Images Of Russia’s Checkmate Fighter Shows Us Just How Big It Really Is (Updated)

Russia has billed the Checkmate as a light fighter, but that isn't really the case. Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
eturbonews.com

118% vaccinated Gibraltar cancels Christmas over new COVID-19 spike

More than 118% of Gibraltar’s population are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with this figure stretching beyond 100% due to doses given to Spaniards who cross the border to work or visit the territory every day. Gibraltar’s entire adult population has been fully vaccinated since March, 2021. Masks are still required...
WORLD
The Independent

Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Mexico's most wanted: Wife of cartel boss 'El Mencho' held

Mexican security forces have arrested the wife of "El Mencho", Mexico's most wanted man and the leader of the feared Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Rosalinda González is suspected of running the CJNG's finances. Mexico's defence ministry said she was arrested in Zapopán, the same city where she was detained...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
240K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy