Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow family’s farm badly damaged after Wednesday’s storms

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
 6 days ago
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow family shared the damage to their property from Wednesday night’s storm.

The Robinson family’s farm near East 31st St. and County line Rd. was hit hard.

A silo was completely flipped on it’s side, a tree took out a fence in the front yard and half of the roof of a horse barn was taken off.

In addition to the roof, an entire wall of the barn was also ripped away.

Robert Robinson said he hasn’t seen damage like this in 30 years, and isn’t sure how he’s going to clean up the mess by himself.

Robinson, who recently finished battling COVID-19, is asking the community for help.

Thankfully, none of the animals on the farm were injured.

