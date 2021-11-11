CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Kevin Fiala: Paces offense with three points

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Fiala scored a goal on four shots and delivered two assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes....

www.cbssports.com

zonecoverage.com

There's No Need To Worry About Kaprizov and Fiala

The Minnesota Wild’s stars haven’t performed up to expectations. Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala combined for one goal through eight games, and Joel Eriksson Ek has one point aside from his hat trick against the Winnipeg Jets. Likewise, Jared Spurgeon hasn’t been his usual self either, and he’s widely known as an analytics darling.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wilderness Walk: Fiala finesse

A goal-of-the-year candidate from the Minnesota Wild’s own Kevin Fiala in the 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes last night, breaking an 11-game goal scoring drought in the process. Brock Daylor has the recap. [Hockey Wilderness]. Fred Gaudreau didn’t get on the scoresheet against Arizona, but he’s been thriving lately...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Kaprizov, Fiala & Foligno Stand Out in Win Over Senators

The Minnesota Wild came out strong against the Ottawa Senators on home ice as they looked to avenge their recent back-to-back losses while on the road. They jumped out to an early three-goal lead, but it didn’t last long as the Senators fought back and it was a battle to the end that required Kirill Kaprizov in overtime to finish it out.
NHL
Jamestown Sun

Wild’s Kevin Fiala on his highlight-reel goal: ‘It was lucky.’ His teammates: ‘Wow.’

LAS VEGAS — Wild forward Kevin Fiala surprised everyone — including himself — with an unbelievable goal in Wednesday’s 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. With the puck floating through midair, Fiala contorted his arms in a way that still doesn’t quite make sense. Then, in a fluid motion, he got his stick on the puck, tucking it into a small sliver of space between goaltender Karel Vejmelka’s shoulder and the crossbar.
NHL
Person
Kevin Fiala
chatsports.com

Evason praises Fiala’s ‘simple’ game

It was all about Kevin Fiala against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. Highlighted by an insane goal where he was able to show off his hand-eye coordination, the Minnesota Wild winger was able to really make his mark in what is hopefully a start of a little hot streak. Not...
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Kevin Fiala adds pizazz with flashy goal in Wild's 5-2 rout of Coyotes

GLENDALE, ARIZ. – Kevin Fiala didn't play baseball as a kid, but his swing would suggest otherwise. Fiala scored the Wild's flashiest goal of the season so far, batting in the puck with the shaft of his stick to open the floodgates on a 5-2 blowout against the Coyotes in front of 13,488 at Gila River Arena that extended the team's win streak to four games at the beginning of a three-game road trip.
NHL
theScore

Watch: Wild's Fiala bats in backhander for ridiculous goal

Kevin Fiala pulled something special out of his bag of tricks Wednesday night. The Minnesota Wild forward batted the puck out of mid-air on his backhand for a terrific goal early in the second period against the Arizona Coyotes. Fiala hadn't scored since Minnesota's season opener, a victory over the...
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Kevin Fiala wowed Wild teammates with winning goal on a fancy redirection

LAS VEGAS – The Wild bench wasn't sure what just happened. "How did that puck go in?" defenseman Dmitry Kulikov said. "Then we see the replay and we all said, 'Wow.'" That was an appropriate reaction to Kevin Fiala's game-winning goal on Wednesday in a 5-2 takedown of the Coyotes, a fancy redirection by the winger as he swung the shaft of his stick at a puck in midair to tuck it just under the crossbar.
NHL
#Game Point#Swiss
zonecoverage.com

Kevin Fiala Is Displaying Growth In His Maturity and Overall Game

Kevin Fiala is an optical illusion. Two people can look at the same player and get wildly different impressions. One person can marvel at his other-worldly speed, elite transition ability, and highlight-reel goals. The other can walk away from him, left wanting more from a streaky player who makes frequent mistakes.
NHL
NESN

Charlie McAvoy Feels Bad About Bulldozing Nick Foligno While Scoring

When Charlie McAvoy scored in the second period of Sunday’s Boston Bruins-Montreal Canadiens game, he was charging through the center of the offensive zone like a heat-seeking missile. Unfortunately for Bruins teammate Nick Foligno, he had to be the one to stop him. It was McAvoy’s goal at 8:27 in...
NHL
