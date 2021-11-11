Wild's Kevin Fiala: Paces offense with three points

Draisaitl scored twice, including once on the power play, and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Nashville. He also tied for the team lead with six shots. The 26-year-old continued his blistering start to the season, opening the scoring with the man advantage 6:43 into the game, then adding the eventual game-winner less than four minutes into the third. Draisaitl passed up a chance at the hat trick in the game's final minutes, electing to instead dish to Jesse Puljujarvi for an empty-net goal. Draisaitl now has nine goals and 20 points, along with a plus-11 rating, through his first nine games. He's been held off the scoresheet just once.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO