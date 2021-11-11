CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Does It Work? Pet Cube

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Do you ever wonder what your pet does when you’re not home? The makers...

www.kwch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Wichita, KS
Pets & Animals
Wichita, KS
Lifestyle
City
Home, KS
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to grant emergency authorization for its COVID-19 pill

Pfizer is asking federal regulators to authorize its experimental COVID-19 pill, which the drugmaker says can protect people from the most severe symptoms of the disease. Pfizer on Tuesday said it is seeking Emergency Use Authorization for the antiviral pill, called Paxlovid, from the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the company said Paxlovid cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cube#Fur#Streaming Video
The Hill

Bannon to plead not guilty to contempt charges

Onetime White House strategist Stephen Bannon moved to plead not guilty Wednesday to criminal contempt of Congress charges after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday, facing two counts:...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy