Belmond Reopens La Samanna Luxury Resort in St Martin

The resort has been an icon of hospitality since it originally opened in 1986 and opens today following a four-year reimagination. Drawing inspiration from its setting on a private peninsula overlooking two beautiful beaches, the architecture and design of Rosewood Le Guanahani have been conducted by David M Schwartz Architects and Luis Pons Design Lab. Following Rosewood's guiding A Sense of Place philosophy, wherein the destination inspires the property's offerings, each resort area has been built to immerse guests in the unique ethos of the French Caribbean while simultaneously making them feel at home. Refined and modern interiors are complemented by indigenous crafts and dynamic design hues, adding pops of color and character throughout. The resort's 66 accommodations showcase added inspired enhancements, with each boasting its own outdoor space and twenty featuring private pools. Also new are a selection of signature suites, which range from one- to three-bedrooms and offer the most elevated stays on the island.

