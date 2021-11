Yes, I will take instant fast traveling across the map from anywhere. The Elden Ring closed network test is here, and we had the chance to test it out. As someone who’s been there since Demon’s Souls’ pre-release, I’ve witnessed so many twists and turns when it comes to From Software’s design philosophy. Some things came, some went. Some were added for the sake of convenience, some were deliberately removed to create a different experience. But the Elden Ring quality of life upgrades? It feels like From dumped a whole lot of items from wishlists dating back to 2009.

