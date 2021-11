AURORA, Colo. — One day after six students were shot at Nome Park in Aurora, violence prevention advocates visited multiple schools to connect with students who need help. A young man was shot and killed in Denver the day before the shooting in Aurora. On Tuesday, Struggle of Love Foundation, GRID, GRASP, and the Youth Violence Prevention programs in Denver and Aurora visited schools closest to where recent shootings happened. They also stopped by Aurora Central High School, where all of the teens who were shot at Nome Park were students.

AURORA, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO