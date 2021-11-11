CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TV tonight: a lead worth rooting for in new comedy Sort Of

By Phil Harrison and Hollie Richardson, Ali Catterall
The Guardian
 6 days ago

Sort Of

9pm, Sky Comedy

To Berlin – “the queerest city in the universe” – or not to Berlin? Sabi is a twentysomething, gender-fluid Pakistani Canadian, created and played by the comedian Bilal Baig, who’s got just days to decide if they want to leave Toronto for Europe. It’s tempting, what with recently being cheated on and fired from a nannying job. Baig’s self-aware, deadpan but soft-centred character makes for someone worth rooting for in zippy half-hour episodes.
Hollie Richardson

Nadiya’s Fast Flavours

8.30pm, BBC Two

You always know what you’re getting with Nadiya – and that’s no bad thing. Here, the cheery cook serves yet more joyous, accessible and colourful recipes. First up, she puts her spin on comfort-food classics such as mac’n’cheese and french toast. HR

Surgeons: At the Edge of Life

9pm, BBC Two

The surgeons at Addenbrooke’s and Royal Papworth hospitals in Cambridge are some of the best in the UK – renowned for carrying out exceptionally challenging operations. We follow some of them here, such as Addenbrooke’s Ekpemi Irune, who must remove a cancerous face and neck tumour that’s growing so rapidly it may end a patient’s life. Ali Catterall

The Trial of Louise Woodward

9pm, ITV

It has been almost 25 years since the teenage British au pair Louise Woodward was found guilty of shaking eight-month-old baby Matthew Eappen to death while he was under her care in the US, a grim, hard-to-swallow case that stuck in many people’s minds. This documentary aims to illuminate each step of the trial and its aftermath, speaking to some of the key people involved. HR

You put the words right into my mouth … Ralph Fiennes delivers David Hare’s monologue in Beat the Devil. Photograph: Annapurna Theatre Company

Beat the Devil

9pm, Sky Arts

Ralph Fiennes performs David Hare’s “Covid monologue”, detailing his fury at the government’s ineptitude – and then his own experience of contracting the illness (on the day lockdown was announced), in an urgent and poignant polemic. “I don’t have survivor’s guilt,” says Fiennes/Hare, “I have survivor’s rage.” AC

Unapologetic

11.05pm, Channel 4

Following its debut as part of the Black to Front initiative back in September, this topical discussion show – hosted by DJ and presenter Yinka Bokinni and social media star Zeze Millz – has been renewed. It will fill the vacancy for uncompromising late-night chats on cultural appropriation, sex, relationships and parenting from a Black perspective. Phil Harrison

Live sport

T20 World Cup Cricket Wed, 1.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Semi-final from Dubai.

The Guardian

TV tonight: Connie Nielson and Christopher Eccleston star in amnesiac thriller

“What the hell have you been up to, Jo, and who have you been up to it with?” That’s the question tormenting Connie Nielsen in the first of this six-part drama. After waking up in a pool of blood at the bottom of the stairs, she can’t remember any of the last year’s events. Has the gardener been tending to more than just her lobelia? Is the lumpy jacket of her suspiciously meek husband (Christopher Eccleston) hiding dark secrets? What’s with weird Wendy next door? And how did the damn dog really die? Determined to solve the puzzle of her former life, Jo draws up a timeline on the kitchen wall and fills in the gaps with anything that comes to her. Bring on the steamy flashbacks. Hollie Richardson.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

The Outlaws: viewers left amazed by 'dark' new comedy

The third instalment of Stephen Merchant’s new comedy-drama The Outlaws aired on Monday night, and viewers all had the same reaction to the episode. Fans of the show took to social media to praise the exceptional writing as well as its 'real' characters and storylines. WATCH: The trailer for The...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

TV tonight: suspicion intensifies in Channel 4’s guiltily good thriller

Jo – still wildly suspicious of everyone, and feeling particularly alienated from her son – carries on trying to piece together the last year of her life. Tonight, will a mysterious visitor deliver an important missing piece of the puzzle? Despite verging on hammy throughout, this amnesiac thriller continues to be a guiltily good watch. Hollie Richardson.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hulu Acquires Sky’s British Paramedics Comedy ‘Bloods’

Hulu has bought exclusive U.S. rights to Bloods, the British paramedics comedy from Comcast-owned Sky. The news comes alongside news that a 10-episode second season of the show — made by Roughcut TV (Stath Lets Flats, People Just Do Nothing) in association with Sky Studios — has been ordered, with Katherine Kelly and Nathan Foad joining the cast alongside main stars Samson Kayo, who plays Maleek, and Jane Horrocks, who portrays his colleague and over-friendly divorcee Wendy. The Hulu deal — which includes the second season — will see the first season of Bloods become available in the U.S. on Dec. 9. It...
TV SERIES
Mercury News

Joe Pera reveals the secrets behind TV’s quietest, most artful comedy

These are trying times, but we may take some comfort in the fact that a third season of ” Joe Pera Talks With You ” comes to Adult Swim Sunday. That such a singular and delicate thing has survived, even thrived, in the roiling seas of television is a seemingly small but not inconsiderable mercy. Briefly stated, it’s a show about a soft-spoken, round-shouldered middle school choir teacher in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula who offers “presentational” videos — they have titles like “Joe Pera Takes You to Breakfast,” “Joe Pera Answers Your Questions About Cold Weather Sports” and “Joe Pera Gives You Piano Lessons” and involve talking to the camera. But everything veers off into something quite different, and often quite profound. Sincerely interested in ordinary human rituals and the wonders of nature — the show encourages an attitude of appreciation — it’s a comedy I am just as liable to watch with tears streaming down my face as laughing. Most episodes are cartoon-length and somehow packed with events while never breaking into so much as a trot.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

The Guardian

