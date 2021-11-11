TV tonight: a lead worth rooting for in new comedy Sort Of

Sort Of

9pm, Sky Comedy

To Berlin – “the queerest city in the universe” – or not to Berlin? Sabi is a twentysomething, gender-fluid Pakistani Canadian, created and played by the comedian Bilal Baig, who’s got just days to decide if they want to leave Toronto for Europe. It’s tempting, what with recently being cheated on and fired from a nannying job. Baig’s self-aware, deadpan but soft-centred character makes for someone worth rooting for in zippy half-hour episodes.

Hollie Richardson

Nadiya’s Fast Flavours

8.30pm, BBC Two

You always know what you’re getting with Nadiya – and that’s no bad thing. Here, the cheery cook serves yet more joyous, accessible and colourful recipes. First up, she puts her spin on comfort-food classics such as mac’n’cheese and french toast. HR

Surgeons: At the Edge of Life

9pm, BBC Two

The surgeons at Addenbrooke’s and Royal Papworth hospitals in Cambridge are some of the best in the UK – renowned for carrying out exceptionally challenging operations. We follow some of them here, such as Addenbrooke’s Ekpemi Irune, who must remove a cancerous face and neck tumour that’s growing so rapidly it may end a patient’s life. Ali Catterall

The Trial of Louise Woodward

9pm, ITV

It has been almost 25 years since the teenage British au pair Louise Woodward was found guilty of shaking eight-month-old baby Matthew Eappen to death while he was under her care in the US, a grim, hard-to-swallow case that stuck in many people’s minds. This documentary aims to illuminate each step of the trial and its aftermath, speaking to some of the key people involved. HR

You put the words right into my mouth … Ralph Fiennes delivers David Hare’s monologue in Beat the Devil. Photograph: Annapurna Theatre Company

Beat the Devil

9pm, Sky Arts

Ralph Fiennes performs David Hare’s “Covid monologue”, detailing his fury at the government’s ineptitude – and then his own experience of contracting the illness (on the day lockdown was announced), in an urgent and poignant polemic. “I don’t have survivor’s guilt,” says Fiennes/Hare, “I have survivor’s rage.” AC

Unapologetic

11.05pm, Channel 4

Following its debut as part of the Black to Front initiative back in September, this topical discussion show – hosted by DJ and presenter Yinka Bokinni and social media star Zeze Millz – has been renewed. It will fill the vacancy for uncompromising late-night chats on cultural appropriation, sex, relationships and parenting from a Black perspective. Phil Harrison

Live sport

T20 World Cup Cricket Wed, 1.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Semi-final from Dubai.