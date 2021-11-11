CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

‘Sustainable banger’: Jarvis Cocker stars on climate-themed dance track

By Nadia Khomami Arts and culture correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FRFcF_0ctFAg1500
Jarvis Cocker (centre right) at the Q awards in London in 2019. Photograph: Anthony Harvey/Rex/Shutterstock

Jarvis Cocker has teamed up with the electronic DJ Riton to release what he calls “the world’s first sustainable banger” to encourage action to address the climate crisis.

Let’s Stick Around, released on Thursday to coincide with Cop26, brings together one of the figureheads of Britpop with a powerhouse of electronic dance music. “Anybody with any sense is passionate about the climate emergency, it’s moving more into the centre of everybody’s consciousness,” Cocker said.

The former Pulp frontman was approached to do the vocals last year by the Grammy-nominated Riton and Ben Rymer, who together make up Gucci Soundsystem.

“It seemed appropriate to unleash it on an unsuspecting world during Cop26,” Cocker said. “A lot of debates in the modern world devolve into people shouting at each other from opposite corners of a room. The idea was that anybody could dance to this song and agree with it. That’s what music does so well. It brings people together.”

Cocker has long been an advocate for climate action. His concerts have featured stalls for Extinction Rebellion, some of whose members joined him on the Q awards red carpet in 2019.

He said it was “hard to get a sense of the stilted announcements” at Cop26, which involved a lot of “discussions behind closed doors … There’s still the idea that there’s an elite of people who are going to tell you how the world works.” An issue such as climate change that affects everyone also needed to include everyone, he said.

Cocker, who is performing in Glasgow on Thursday with his solo band Jarv Is …, lamented the fact that air travel was cheaper than rail. “I’m getting the train to Glasgow, but while that’s the situation, nothing’s going to change that much.”

He said climate solutions should not hinge on asking people to give things up, “because it’s never going to work. It’s about doing things differently, like the experimentation with hydrogen fuel . Aeroplanes aren’t going to disappear, it’s just daft to think that people aren’t going to go on holiday any more.”

His song (Cunts Are Still) Running the World has become an epic singalong on his current tour, but Cocker said he had been in two minds over whether to include it in the setlist. The late Tony Benn had taken him to task over the track, warning against cynicism and nihilism. “He said you’ve got to believe in the democratic process. I took that to heart. But unfortunately, I still feel that the song is appropriate.”

Earlier this year Cocker released an album of French music to accompany Wes Anderson’s latest film, The French Dispatch . But the Sheffield-born singer, who has spent much of his life in Paris, where his son is based, said it was dispiriting that musicians were still having trouble touring in Europe post-Brexit.

“It’s still really complicated and expensive,” he said. “Normally we would be preparing after this tour to do some shows in Europe.”

Cocker said Pulp’s Common People, one of the biggest-selling records of the 90s – with lyrics centred on a meeting at Central Saint Martins – might not have been written today if government plans to limit the number of arts students go ahead.

“This idea that arts is not a proper job or a proper thing to study is stupid,” he said. “Creativity is the centre of the human experience. The first things that show you that people were alive are cave paintings or little bone carvings. It’s how humans say we exist. It’s not some kind of fringe pursuit.

“My life would have been so different if I hadn’t had that opportunity to go to Saint Martins at the time that I did. But that kind of opportunity isn’t open to people from my kind of background any more. And that just makes me very angry and very sad.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘I reach a trance state. I’m almost sleepwalking’: the mystical jazz of Nala Sinephro

Under a cold, moonlit sky in south London’s Horniman Museum conservatory, Nala Sinephro is cradling her pedal harp like a child softly resting on her shoulder. With her eyes closed behind her wire-rimmed glasses, she begins to delicately pull her hands along its strings, creating enveloping glissandos that fill the candlelit room. In the corner of her eye a tear glistens.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
openculture.com

Watch Wes Anderson’s Animated Music Video for The French Dispatch, Featuring a Track by Jarvis Cocker

The French Dispatch came out nearly two weeks ago, after having been pushed back more than a year by COVID-19. But delaying the release of a Wes Anderson movie surely counts among the least regrettable harms of the pandemic, which has caused millions of deaths worldwide. Among the lives lost was that of Daniel Bevilacqua, known in France as the chanson singer Christophe. Set in that country — and more specifically, the fictional city of Ennui-sur-Blasé — in the 1960s, The French Dispatch features a reinterpretation of Christophe’s 1965 hit “Aline” that now plays as something of a tribute to the late pop-cultural icon. Sung by Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, it comes accompanied by the Anderson-directed animated music video above.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Jarvis Cocker
Person
Tony Benn
completemusicupdate.com

Jarvis Cocker and Riton release climate crisis anthem

With COP26 drawing to a close and seemingly very little achieved, Jarvis Cocker and Riton have released what Cocker is calling “the world’s first sustainable banger” in an effort to encourage more action on the climate crisis. “It seemed appropriate to unleash it on an unsuspecting world during COP26”, Cocker...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Jarvis Cocker Announces Memoir Good Pop, Bad Pop

Jarvis Cocker is releasing a memoir called Good Pop, Bad Pop next year. The Pulp frontman’s book will be released on May 26 in the UK, and it’s focused around the objects that Cocker sees as defining his life and career. “From a Gold Star polycotton shirt to a pack...
MUSIC
NME

Jarvis Cocker, Grace Jones and Tom Misch announced for first ever Kite Festival

Grace Jones, TLC and Tom Misch are among the first wave of acts announced for the first ever Kite Festival. The multi-day festival is set to take place next year across June 10-12 at Kirtlington Park, Oxford. The event boasts an impressive musical line-up, as well as a number of influential speakers, including authors and activists.
ENTERTAINMENT
udiscovermusic.com

Jarvis Cocker, Grace Jones, TLC Confirmed For Oxford’s Inaugural Kite Festival

Jarvis Cocker, Grace Jones, TLC and Tom Misch are among the first wave of acts announced for the first ever Kite Festival. The multi-day festival is set to take place next year across June 10-12 at Kirtlington Park, Oxford. The event boasts an impressive musical line-up, as well as a number of influential speakers, including authors and activists.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Electronic Music#Climate
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Sir Paul McCartney's wife Nancy Shevell stuns in figure-hugging dress on rare date night

Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell put on a loved-up display as they enjoyed a rare date night in New York City on Wednesday evening. The couple attended the Robin Hood Benefit at the Jacob Javits Center and they both dressed for the fancy occasion. Nancy, 61, looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging black dress that fell just above her knees and featured a centre zip running the length of the frock.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rollingout.com

The Gap Band founder Ronnie Wilson dead at 73

Ronnie Wilson, the founder of the beloved funk group The Gap Band, has died after a lengthy illness. He was 73. News of Wilson’s death was confirmed by his widow, Linda Boulware-Wilson, who indicated that she held his hand as he took his last breath in their hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Tells DaniLeigh To Reach Out: "Whatever You Need"

If there was an album made for such a time as this, it's Still Over It. DaniLeigh and DaBaby have captivated the internet's attention with their public breakup and breakdown, and as news of simple assault charges has begun to circulate, there have been other celebrities offering their assistance to the Def Jam singer.
CELEBRITIES
wvli927.com

Robert Plant Calls ‘Stairway To Heaven’ A Remarkable Milestone For Him

With the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's untitled fourth album, better known as Led Zeppelin IV, inching up next month, frontman Robert Plant looked back at the album — both his work on it and what it's come to mean over the decades. Plant, who's always shied away from delving...
MUSIC
Popculture

Engelbert Humperdinck, Beloved Singer, Struck With Serious Illness

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.
CELEBRITIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Get Another Rise Out of Their Long-Interrupted Collaboration With ‘Raise the Roof’

It was supposed to be a lark, the joint album by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and certainly not a cash-in or an awards play. So the first big surprise about “Raising Sand” — the 2007 collaborative effort by the erstwhile Led Zeppelin frontman and the bluegrass-turned-pop singer and violinist — was that it got made at all. The second was that such a seemingly niche project, delicately crafted with roots-virtuoso producer T Bone Burnett, not only went platinum but was honored with six Grammys — including two of the top categories, album of the year and record of the year. If...
MUSIC
Indy100

Influencer hits back after being flooded with criticism for sharing video of husband crying

A social media influencer has received a huge amount of criticism for sharing a TikTok video of her husband crying during a private moment with himself. Jaclyn Singletary Gibson, who has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram alone, shared a video on Monday on both TikTok and Instagram of her husband lying on his stomach next to their outdoor pool and crying to himself.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Christine McGuinness ‘vomited’ after seeing Paddy with another woman

Christine McGuinness has opened up about how seeing photographs of her husband, Patrick, with another woman made her “vomit”.The 33-year-old model writes in her new autobiography, A Beautiful Nightmare, that she became “physically sick” after images of Patrick, also know as Paddy, arm in arm with All Saints star Nicole Appleton emerged in 2018.In an excerpt of her autobiography, published by The Mirror, McGuinness wrote: “I felt physically sick. I ran to the toilet to vomit. Still to this day, I can remember that absolutely awful pit-of-your-stomach feeling.”The photographs were shared widely on social media while the TV presenter was...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

55K+
Followers
31K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy