CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

David Suchet: Poirot and More, A Retrospective review – the man behind the moustache

By Chris Wiegand
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04WTAs_0ctFAdMu00

Has Ian McKellen started a trend? To mark his 80th birthday in 2019, the theatrical knight undertook a mammoth tour of UK playhouses in an autobiographical show mixing personal reflections with reprised roles. Now the recently knighted David Suchet celebrates turning 75 with his own tour, looking back at half a century of acting, and half of that spent as Agatha Christie’s fastidious Belgian sleuth.

He has brought Poirot’s cane and moustache with him, though the latter remains inside a frame, gifted to him by a makeup artist. The show itself is a little too neatly presented as Suchet’s longtime friend, the journalist Geoffrey Wansell, accompanies him onstage to tee up the anecdotes rather than throw curveball questions.

Related: Ian McKellen review – heartfelt hilarity from a crusader of the stage

Unlike McKellen’s show, the audience interaction is minimal and nothing feels unrehearsed. If you’ve read interviews with the star or seen him on chatshows, you’ll already know how Prince Philip’s tips on handling a mango made it into a Poirot episode or how Laurence Olivier’s penny-between-the-bum-cheeks trick influenced the detective’s walk. But Suchet is as clubbable as ever, from entering the stage waving both hands to the climactic vocal gymnastics showing how he settled on Poirot’s accent, a party piece you imagine has delighted many a dinner guest.

The second half is a masterclass on Shakespeare, with speeches by Shylock, Caliban, Oberon and Macbeth used to demonstrate iambic pentameter and various literary devices. But the first role Suchet plays is his granny, a music-hall veteran, who he recreates doing a soft-shoe shuffle for her gobsmacked grandson. Her passion for the arts, and that of his mother who was a dancer, is juxtaposed with the disapproval (until Suchet joined the esteemed ranks of the RSC) of his gynaecologist father. There are two affecting thumbnail sketches: one of young David, dazed and lonely at boarding school at the time his brother is born, the other of his ageing father proudly watching the filming of Poirot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLiw6_0ctFAdMu00
David Suchet in the second half of the show. Photograph: Ash Koek

Several anecdotes have a familiar rise and fall as Suchet grandly sets the scene of an auspicious theatrical occasion only for our hapless hero to come a cropper centre-stage, whether tripping up as Tybalt or injuring himself wrestling in As You Like It. Or, years earlier, arriving at a drama-school movement lesson in full rugger clobber from his private school days.

Gossipmongers may leave crestfallen – there are no juicy asides about his esteemed company at the National Youth Theatre or the RSC, though we are given the sweet image of Suchet and his wife, Sheila Ferris, eschewing digs to live for several years on a narrowboat, travelling between theatres by canals. There are few specific recollections of particular directors, either, although he answers Wansell’s question about what makes a good one with a neat analogy about asking for directions while driving and not expecting someone to push him away from the steering wheel.

Directors, he ventures, are there to fill actors with courage. But it is a show mostly free from those Everest-scaling actor cliches lampooned by the spoof thesp Nicholas Craig , played by Nigel Planer. Suchet has some sound, straightforward advice for understanding the importance of a particular character or speech: omit them from a reading of the play to understand what they contribute.

Known by fellow actors for his meticulous approach to the material, Suchet gives us plenty about craft but I wanted to hear more about theatre’s place in society and the role of faith in his life: he is a Christian convert who recorded the first ever full-length audio version of the New International Version of the Bible. Still, it’s an insightful couple of hours and leaves you keen to see Suchet back on stage, putting his own little grey cells to use on his next leading role.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Choir of Man review – testosterone on tap

Welcome to The Jungle, the fictional everypub in The Choir of Man, a raucous, matey extravaganza that suggests a blend of Cheers and Five Guys Named Moe. Pints are dispensed from an onstage bar while nine burly blokes with seven beards between them croon and stomp through a jukebox’s worth of dad rock hits: You’re the Voice, I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), Somebody to Love. It can feel at times like being trapped in Jeremy Clarkson’s CD player.
FOOD & DRINKS
goodhousekeeping.com

Prince William Is "Deeply Frustrated" That 'The Crown' Will Cover Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
David Suchet
Person
Nigel Planer
Person
Harold Pinter
Person
Laurence Olivier
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Ian Mckellen
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Day

Ron and Clint Howard on their breezy, brotherly Hollywood memoir

"Clint, you're sideways." "Well, I either have to be sideways or upside down. What's better?" "Sideways," says Ron Howard, steady helmsman of about 30 features and documentaries. Brother Clint Howard, five years his junior and proud owner of more than 250 acting credits, nods with something like satisfaction. His image on the screen remains sideways, and his older sibling allows the slightest of smiling head shakes — a silent "That's my brother."
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

The Heartwarming Reason Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson Lost "Concentration" on Harry Potter Set

Harry Potter is how old?! It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint first made their film debuts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the first movie adaptation in the beloved series. Back in 2001, the movie based on the best-selling books by J.K. Rowling hit theaters across the world and audiences fell in love with the movie about an orphaned boy who enrolls in a school of wizardry. Director Chris Columbus recently told Variety that the initial filming experience with the child actors playing Harry, Hermione and Ron was not necessarily magical. "In the first film, there was not a lot of professional...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Venus and Serena Williams Stop By ‘King Richard’ Premiere as Cast Talks Portraying “The Truth About This Family”

After five nights of starry events, Hollywood’s AFI Fest closed out on Sunday with the premiere of Warner Bros.’ King Richard, plus two very special guests — the film’s subjects, Venus and Serena Williams. The sisters — who are both executive producers on the story of their journey to tennis stardom, fueled by father Richard and his extensive plans for their careers — walked the red carpet alongside Saniyya Sidney, who plays a young Venus, and Demi Singleton, who plays a young Serena, as the cast reflected on portraying the famous family. “I’ve loved Richard Williams for a lot of years,” Will...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moustache#British Royal Family#Belgian#Rsc
Marie Claire

Prince Charles May Not Become King Charles: Why His Regnal Title Could Change

Obviously Prince Charles is the next King of England, queuing up in the line of succession with Prince William behind him, who has Prince George behind him. But since Prince Charles has been in the public eye his entire life—a full 73 years—it’s hard to imagine him as anything other than Charles. However, when he does eventually become king, he’ll actually have the opportunity to pick a new name for himself.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Dowager Countess, a Wedding and an Adventure: The ‘Downton Abbey’ Sequel Trailer Arrives

You can’t keep a good Crawley down for long. Just over two years after the first Downton Abbey feature film hit cinema screens and became a box office hit, Focus Features has unveiled the first glimpses at the sequel. The trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era — which is being given its debut in the U.S. ahead of screenings of Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast — sees the Downton residents return to their usual upper class period high-jinx. There’s a wedding (driver-turned-heir Tom Branson’s second following the death of his beloved Sybil) and a seafaring adventure that takes the family to the French...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Harry Potter: Why One Iconic Hermione Scene Wasn't Played By Emma Watson

The Harry Potter franchise has been entertaining audiences for decades, on the page, screen, and stage. The young cast that director Chris Columbus found became household names as a result of their gigs, including Hermione actress Emma Watson. But it turns out that one iconic Hermione scene wasn’t actually played by the Little Women star.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Engelbert Humperdinck, Beloved Singer, Struck With Serious Illness

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'Harry Potter' Star Tom Felton Reunites With Rupert Grint and More Weasleys

Tom Felton put a smile on Potterheads' faces when he shared a photo of himself with Rupert Grint, Bonnie Wright and James Phelps. The actors are seen smiling for the selfie, which comes weeks away from the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone's 20th anniversary. "Secretly draco always wanted to...
MOVIES
Variety

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon to Star in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Movie

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon will star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic “Oppenheimer,” a drama about the development of the atomic bomb. It is not clear who Downey Jr. and Damon will be playing in the film. Nolan is assembling a star-studded cast, one that includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife Katherine. Oppenheimer, a physicist who was integral to the Manhattan Project, is known as the father of the atomic bomb. Though exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the story is expected to dramatize the creation of the...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

55K+
Followers
31K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy