VFW hosts gathering on Veterans Day, 100th anniversary of burying the Unknown SoldierA century ago a monument was created in dedication to all the deceased U.S. service members whose remains could not be identified. On March 4, 1921, U.S. Congress approved the burial of an unidentified American who served during World War I. In the following years the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier would be built in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. More than 100 years later, Gresham residents continue to commemorate every person who has served in the military. While many see the 11th hour of the...

GRESHAM, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO