First caller in Arbery incident: 'I did not see an emergency'

While splitting wood in his front yard in the early afternoon of Feb. 23, 2020, Matthew Albenze looked down the road and noticed a man walking onto the grounds of 220 Satilla Shores Drive.

Albenze did not know who the man was at the time. He does now.

“I was splitting wood,” Albenze testified Wednesday in the trial of three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. “I just stood up to move some wood and I noticed Mr. Arbery standing in the front yard of that house.”

Within a short span from that moment, the unarmed Arbery would be shot dead by Travis McMichael as the two men struggled for possession McMicheal’s 12-gauge shotgun on Holmes drive inside the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan are on trial for murder in the killing of Arbery.

Albenze knew that Larry English, owner of the house under construction, had concerns about people entering the house, which has open garage bays. On one of about a dozen or so times they had talked in person, English showed Albenze surveillance video of a young Black man entering the structure and going out back to look around on his boat dock, Albenze said.

Arbery wore a T-shirt and shorts.

Senior Assistant Cobb County DA Linda Dunikoski asked if Arbery had a backpack or other bags. No, Albenze answered.

“He was just standing there looking around,” Albenze testified. “He was a good distance away ... What came to mind was Mr. English’s video.”

He grabbed his cellphone and pocketed a handgun before walking up Jones Street to an oak tree, just across the street from 220 Satilla Shores Drive. Albenze said he called the Glynn County Police Department’s nonemergency number at 1:08 p.m.

“I did not see an emergency,” Albenze said, when Dunikoski asked why he did not call 911.

The nonemergency operator transferred him to a Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center dispatcher, however. Dunikoski played the 911 tape of the call, which was first reported in The News in April 2020.

Albenze could see Arbery inside the structure as he talked to dispatchers. At that point, Arbery stepped outside and started running up Satilla Drive.

“He’s running right now,” Albenze told the dispatcher. “There he goes right now. He’s running across the street.”

“I need to know what he was doing wrong,” the dispatcher said.

“He’s been caught on camera a bunch before,” Ablenze said.

“I’ll send somebody to check it out, OK? Thank you, sir.”

Albenze conceded he had consumed several “adult beverages, cocktails,” Dunikoski’s words for alcoholic drinks. After Arbery ran away, Albenze said he waved his arm forward over his head, indicating the motion from the witness stand. However, he said the waving motion was an afterthought, not intended as a signal to anyone.

Attorneys have said Greg McMichael saw Albenze’s motion from his residence at 230 Satilla Drive and took it as a signal about Arbery’s direction of travel. Albenze said he knows Travis and Greg McMichael casually as neighbors but testified he had no contact with them that day.

Albenze testified he returned home several minutes later when he heard three gunshots. He jumped on his bicycle and pedaled to the scene on Holmes Road near Satilla Drive.

“I saw a police car, I saw Mr. Arbery laying on the street, I saw Greg and Travis standing there,” said Albenze, the first civilian to testify in these preceedings. “I stopped and went home. It was kind of a shocking scene.”

In more than 30 years living in Satilla Shores, Albenze said his only experience with crime occurred two decades ago when his daughter’s vehicle was broken into. Ablenze said he had heard neighbors complain about property crimes, though none of the complaints came chiefly in the form of posts on the Satilla Shores private Facebook page.

Kellie Parr testified she saw Arbery standing in the open door of 220 Satilla Shores Drive one evening in late 2019 as she was driving to visit her parents at the 232 Satilla Drive home she grew up in. They made eye contact with each other as she passed, she said, adding Arbery did not appear to be hiding or up to anything wrong.

Parr did not realize it was Arbery until after shooting, she said.

Travis McMichael’s attorney, Robert Rubin, asked if she was concerned.

“I think I just drove away, thinking, ‘No big deal,’” she testified.