Long Beach, CA

Long Beach State Men’s Basketball Wins Opener In Overtime

By JJ Fiddler
The 562
The 562
 6 days ago
LBSU (1-0) trailed by eight points with five minutes left in regulation when senior Jordan Roberts sparked a 9-0 run to take the lead. Idaho (0-1) fought back and forced overtime when the Beach defense...

