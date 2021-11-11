Long Beach State Men’s Basketball Wins Opener In Overtime

All of The562’s water polo coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Aqualand. Visit AqualandOfTheFree.com to learn more. Coming off an exhilarating week that saw a 92-year CIF title drought come to an end, the Long Beach Poly boys’ water polo team did what it needed to do on Tuesday night at the Cabrillo High pool: survive and advance. At no point was the outcome really in question for the highly-favored Jackrabbits, who dispatched of visiting Cleveland High by a 20-9 final score in their opening game of the CIF State Division 3 SoCal Regional bracket, but Poly certainly didn’t play its sharpest game of the season.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO