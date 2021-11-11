CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tyson’s 3 at buzzer lifts Seattle over Alcorn State 69-66

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Seattle University to a 69-66 victory over Alcorn State in the RedHawks’ season opener on Wednesday night.

Seattle was without head coach Jim Hayford, who was put on administrative leave over the weekend, allegedly for using a racial slur during practice last week. Associate head coach Chris Victor took over.

Tyson finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the RedHawks, while Darrion Trammell pitched in with 17 points and seven assists. Riley Grigsby scored 11.

Keondre Montgomery had 17 points for Alcorn State (0-2). Lenell Henry added 13 points. Darrious Agnew had 11 points and eight rebounds. The Braves trailed 33-25 at halftime.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
