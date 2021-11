Leonard (Lenny) Albert Anderson, 78, passed away on Oct. 25, 2021, in Hayward. In his words, in theatrical terms, “I had a great run in this thing called life.”. Born on Oct. 13, 1943, to Cleo (Bus) Anderson and Evelyn Marie Anderson in St. Joseph, Missouri, Lenny accepted all challenges and excelled at most anything thrown his way. He attended Neely Elementary School in St. Joe and Lafayette High School, where he was student body president in his senior year. He was a longtime Boy Scout participant, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, and for several years served on the staff of Boy Scout Camp Geiger, where he earned the rank of Sachem in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say.

