Is Taylor Swift revolutionary or is she just white?

In honor of Taylor Swift’s recording of her album “Red” next Friday, today I will present my top five Taylor Swift songs of all time — from debut to “evermore” and :Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and everything in between. The first Taylor Swift song I ever listened to was “You Belong With Me” from her Fearless album. I watched her music video on YouTube and fell in love with the storyline: a band player on the bleachers who wins over the love of a football star and long-time friend. Taylor plays both the protagonist, the band player, and the antagonist, the vicious cheerleader, in the music video; I didn’t even realize this at the time, but I already knew I loved the song. Since then, I’ve had infuriating discussions about her songs with my friends, Taylor won “Artist of the Decade” at the 2019 AMAs, I’ve cycled through many, many favorites. Any other Swiftie will know how difficult it is to rank the 150+ songs from her nine albums, but here’s my top five.

