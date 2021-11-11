MGM's Road House Reboot May Be Back In Business With Jake Gyllenhaal And Doug Liman In Talks

The era of 1980s reboots is not over yet and with good reason. Considering the recent slew of movies that have seen studios tapping into the eternal river of nostalgia for a quick source of profit, including the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, in development Flight of the Navigator, and numerous children's TV revivals such as Masters of The Universe and Fraggle Rock to name a few, it is not surprise that the revisiting of old properties is set to run for a while yet. One of the latest projects to join these ranks is the 1989 Patrick Swayze movie Road House, the action film in which the late Dirty Dancing and Donnie Darko star appeared as a rough and ready bouncer working in a Missouri bar, and is now set for a remake with Donnie Darko lead, Jake Gyllenhaal taking over Swayze's roll.

