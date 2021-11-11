CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Central Coast respiratory therapists reflect on crucial work during COVID-19 pandemic

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142r7L_0ctF67Di00

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Brandy Bailey has been a respiratory therapist for almost ten years.

“I believe what we do is not really in the light for the public mostly and during COVID-19 it brought it forward,” said Bailey. “So more people are questioning what respiratory therapists do.”

Respiratory care practitioners examine patients with breathing or cardiopulmonary disorders.

“We manage ventilators, we give breathing treatments, we provide oxygen, we assist in births, we respond to every emergency in the hospital,” said Bailey.

When COVID-19 first hit, Bailey said it threw her off guard, as she and other respiratory care practitioners worked non-stop, trying to keep hospitalized patients alive.

The respiratory therapist said she saw patients at Lompoc Valley Medical Center who had really low oxygen levels.

“The biggest thing with COVID-19 is trying to keep people oxygenated,” Bailey. “Their work is very high, so we have to try to bring the work of breathing down.”

Doctors said respiratory therapists played a major role in the fight against COVID-19.

“Respiratory care practitioners on the front line, we are part of the trio: doctors, nurses and respiratory care practitioners to help people keep breathing,” said Tenet Health Central Coast Director of Cardiopulmonary Respiratory Services Stephen Szabo.

Szabo is also assisting with sick COVID patients.

At one point there was a shortage of ventilators, so Szabo said they had to get creative.

“New ways to use non-invasive ventilation, which would be not a tube down your throat but a specialized mask fitting on your face,” said Szabo. “So there were all these challenges that we overcame to help keep our community alive.”

Emotionally, both respiratory therapists say the pandemic took a toll.

“You come in and you’re just working, working, working and when that died down for a moment before that next wave hit, it gave people the chance to sit back and go, ‘woah, what did we just go through?’" said Bailey.

“They were touched by some of these patients, they worked so hard to keep them alive and sadly some passed. And that takes its toll because we are all humans,” Szabo.

But despite the obstacles they are going through during the pandemic, both workers said their job is rewarding because their role in hospitals is crucial.

“I love being a respiratory therapist,” said Bailey. “I'm actually grateful that I never would have thought about it, even working at the hospital.”

The post Central Coast respiratory therapists reflect on crucial work during COVID-19 pandemic appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Public Health recommends COVID-19 booster shots especially for those most at risk

Public health officials are encouraging people, especially those at risk to get their COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot, if eligible, to prepare for the holiday season and winter weather. The post Santa Barbara County Public Health recommends COVID-19 booster shots especially for those most at risk appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Coast#Respiratory Therapists#Covid 19#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News Channel 3-12

New gym offers program to help people with Parkinson’s

CAMARILLO, Calif.- There is a  new gym helping people with Parkinson's disease. Hiit Sports Inc. Health and Fitness club is preparing to host a soft opening celebration in Camarillo. Hiit stands for high intensity interval training. Coach Beth Baumer said her father Hank Laubacher's illness inspired her to learn about neuroboxing. She runs a Neuroboxing Fight Camp The post New gym offers program to help people with Parkinson’s appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
CAMARILLO, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy