David Payne's 2021 Winter Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready for a wet and breezy Wednesday, with falling temperatures throughout the day. A front will approach the area Tuesday night, allowing for a few showers to develop by midnight. Ahead of the front, temperatures will increase into the upper 50s by sunrise Tuesday. (Credit: CBS 2) As the front moves through, scattered showers will be likely on Wednesday with temperatures falling behind the front through the afternoon. By the late afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50 with decreasing rain chances by sunset. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Skies will clear by Thursday morning with freezing temperatures. A strong west wind will make it feel like the low to mid-20s for Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the afternoon in the 20s, as a west wind gusts to 35 miles per hour. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs will be in the 40s Friday and this weekend, with another cold punch of air expected early next week. A few snow flurries will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning. (Credit: CBS 2)

