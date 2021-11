A coalition of consumer advocacy groups says the insurance industry typically passes climate change costs from polluters on to consumers – a practice they say needs to end. The Consumer Federation of America, the Center for Economic Justice, the Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition, and the Consumer Federation of California recently sent a letter to the Federal Insurance Office (FIO) urging the agency to take a leadership role in pushing the insurance sector toward a net-zero emissions goal and increasing protections for consumers, who the organizations say face the double risk of more dangerous seasons and rising insurance premiums.

