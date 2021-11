Princeton Equity Group is partnering with D1 Training to accelerate the brand’s nationwide expansion and secure its leadership position in the fitness industry. “The investment from Princeton is a testament to D1’s distinct brand reputation, our proven success and strong growth potential in the fitness industry,” said Will Bartholomew, former NFL player and founder and CEO of D1 Training. “The investment comes at a great inflection point for our business. We’ve seen significant growth since we started franchising in 2017 and are now looking to the next chapter. With this partnership, we are positioned for major expansion in both existing and new markets, while we make strategic investments to bolster our brand and support our high-powered franchisees.”

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO