The single-cam comedy “Ghosts” is far from dead at CBS, with CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl high on the show’s potential given its rating success. “Every few years, you’re lucky enough to watch a show grow week by week and watch the word of mouth grow and watch the delayed viewing grow,” Kahl said in an interview with Variety. “I think ‘Ghosts’ is on its way to being the breakout comedy of the year. And it’s not slowing down. People are still discovering it. What we always have to remind ourselves these days is that it does take a little longer for people to discover shows. So the people who have discovered it really love it. And now the plan is just to try to get more eyeballs on it as the season goes on.”

