Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Delayed One Year, New Star Trek Movie Coming In 2023

In case you don’t keep up with the ins and outs of wealthy people getting paid a lot of money to run entertainment studios, Paramount Pictures brought in a new head in September in the form of Brian Robbins, and it sounds like he has big plans for the cinematic Star Trek — even if he isn’t quite sure what they are yet. Robbins recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter (via Trek Movie) alongside Star Trek boss Alex Kurtzman to celebrate the launch of Star Trek: Prodigy, the new animated series in the franchise, in addition to touching upon various movies in the works, both live-action and animated. Kurtzman and Robbins discussed the big-screen aspirations of the franchise, conceding that movies were the “beacon that ignite franchises,” and Trek currently does not have one of those.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO