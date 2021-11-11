CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Delayed One Year, New Star Trek Movie Coming In 2023

By BJ Colangelo
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig news out of Paramount today. The highly-anticipated next installment of the "Transformers" series, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," will no longer open on June...

www.imdb.com

