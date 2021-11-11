CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Renner Suffers Through Prison Drama ‘Mayor of Kingstown’: TV Review

By Daniel D'Addario
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Did you ever, when you were a little kid, used to think that maybe you could do something in life that...

digitalspy.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner's new TV series breaks new record

Mayor of Kingstown, Marvel star Jeremy Renner's new series, has bagged the biggest premiere on Paramount+ to date since the service's rebranding from CBS All Access. During its Sunday night debut (November 14) in the US, which was simulcast on cable as a means of promotion, the crime thriller reportedly pulled in 2.6 million viewers linearly – and many more digitally.
Collider

Jeremy Renner on 'Mayor of Kingstown' and How 'Hawkeye' Allowed Him to Explore Clint Barton Even More

From Taylor Sheridan (co-creator of Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon, the 10-episode Paramount+ drama series Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family in Kingstown, Michigan, where brothers Mike (Jeremy Renner, who’s also an executive producer on the project) and Mitch (Kyle Chandler) are the local power brokers between the inmates in prison and those that are paid to keep them incarcerated. In a town that must maintain a balance of corruption and inequality to survive, the definition of justice is bent to the point of being unrecognizable.
tvinsider.com

Mayor of Kingstown

The McLusky family are power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. SUNDAY: Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan moves from the West to the Midwest for his next project: a bleak downer set in a Michigan town whose main business is incarceration, with seven prisons in a 10-mile radius of Kingstown. Keeping the peace among the various gang and mob factions are the McLusky brothers: “Mayor”—think “Godfather”—Mitch (Kyle Chandler), lone-wolf brother Mike (Jeremy Renner) and the youngest, Kyle (Taylor Handley), a cop. Making deals and bending the law, the McLuskys rule Kingstown, but when circumstances force Mike to take the reins, life in this grim industrial city may never be the same. Oscar winner Dianne Weist plays Miriam, their disapproving mother. Two episodes kick off the series, with the pilot airing on Paramount Network after a new episode of the mega-hit Yellowstone.
Michigan State
The Oregonian

‘Yellowstone’ creator premieres ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ drama this week: How to watch, stream, date, cast, trailer

Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of the Wild West series “Yellowstone,” is debuting another thrilling series. “Mayor of Kingstown” premieres on Paramount+ Sunday, Nov. 14. The drama follows the McLusky family, described as power brokers in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan, where “the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry,” according to the streaming service. The series explores ways law enforcement treats prison inmates, including authorities orchestrating the violent deaths of criminals they don’t want to see stand trial.
GeekTyrant

Review: MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN Is Another Great Series From Taylor Sheridan

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has created a new series for Paramount+ titled Mayor of Kingstown. I think Sheridan is an incredibly talented storyteller; most the the projects that’s he’s developed as a writer and director have been great, and I’ve had high hopes for Mayor of Kingstown. It’s a series that I’ve been looking forward to watching, and I recently had the opportunity to watch the first two episodes.
Collider

'Mayor of Kingstown' Review: A Bleak Look at Corruption and the Industrial Prison Complex

In the upcoming Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, Jeremy Renner stars as Mike McLusky, a former felon who feels trapped in the titular Kingstown, Michigan by inertia and lack of opportunity. A prison town, Kingstown primarily serves as a place that was built to support seven prisons in a ten-mile radius. Mike might be dubbed the so-called "mayor" of Kingstown, but he wasn’t exactly elected; he gets stuff done nevertheless, like smuggling drugs behind bars. Recently, he's also gotten himself involved in some dirty business with a prisoner named Milo (The Wire's Aidan Gillen), his stripper girlfriend, and $200,000 buried in the forest.
Outsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Star Jeremy Renner Roasts Paul Rudd and Himself in Hysterical Post

Once an Avenger, always an Avenger. That includes all the humor and good times commonly seen with the infamous cast from Marvel’s “Avengers” films. Both Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd have roles in the Marvel Universe. Renner plays Hawkeye and is even getting his own Disney+ show, which comes out on November 24. Rudd plays the hilarious con-man turned superhero in “Ant-Man.”
Jeremy Renner
GeekTyrant

Jeremy Renner Talks About How Being on the Set of HAWKEYE Helped Him in Making the Series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN

Jeremy Renner is busy at work bringing two new series to TV before the year is out. This month we will get to see him in the Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown, followed by his MCU series Hawkeye at Disney+. These two series have very different tones, and with Renner making them back to back, it had to feel strange making the jump from lighthearted and fun to dark and depressing.
First We Feast

Watch Jeremy Renner Take on the Hot Ones Challenge

Jeremy Renner is a two-time Oscar-nominated actor, whose acclaimed credits include The Hurt Locker, Arrival, The Town, and appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has a pair of high-profile projects on the way—Hawkeye Season 1, which premieres on Disney+ November 24th, and The Mayor of Kingstown, a 10-episode American crime thriller coming to Paramount+ on November 14th. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as the Hollywood vet takes on the wings of death and discusses off-road racing at the Baja 500, karaoke memories, and his deep "man love" for Paul Rudd.
imdb.com

Hawkeye Teaser: Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld Face an "Avengers-Level Threat"

Here comes Hawkeye, here comes Hawkeye right down the MCU lane. Disney+ just released the latest teaser for the holiday six-part series starring Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton) and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate), and it looks like it is going to be one bumpy sleigh ride. The teaser for the buddy—cop show sheds light on the questionable pairing as pointed out by Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), who asks them, "So, Kate is helping you with an Avengers level threat?" "He's my partner," Kate tries to correct her, to which Clint quickly replies back, "That's kind of a stretch." Marvel's new teaser for Hawkeye, which will debut Nov. 24, sees Jeremey reprising his role as the...
