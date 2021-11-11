Jeremy Renner Suffers Through Prison Drama ‘Mayor of Kingstown’: TV Review

The McLusky family are power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. SUNDAY: Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan moves from the West to the Midwest for his next project: a bleak downer set in a Michigan town whose main business is incarceration, with seven prisons in a 10-mile radius of Kingstown. Keeping the peace among the various gang and mob factions are the McLusky brothers: “Mayor”—think “Godfather”—Mitch (Kyle Chandler), lone-wolf brother Mike (Jeremy Renner) and the youngest, Kyle (Taylor Handley), a cop. Making deals and bending the law, the McLuskys rule Kingstown, but when circumstances force Mike to take the reins, life in this grim industrial city may never be the same. Oscar winner Dianne Weist plays Miriam, their disapproving mother. Two episodes kick off the series, with the pilot airing on Paramount Network after a new episode of the mega-hit Yellowstone.

