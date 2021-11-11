ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

MAN MISSING IN LAKEWOOD/TOMS RIVER AREA, FAMILY ASKING PUBLIC FOR HELP

By Joyce Ann
ocscanner.news
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOMS RIVER: Ray Cajipe a man in his late 50’s to early...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
CNN

Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today and Oklahoma's governor has still not decided if he will commute the death sentence

(CNN) — Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today at 4 p.m. CT unless Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt grants him clemency. Even as the clock is winding down, the Republican governor has still not said whether he will accept a recommendation from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, which voted 3-1 on November 1 to commute Jones' sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Toyota Rav
The Hill

Bannon to plead not guilty to contempt charges

Onetime White House strategist Stephen Bannon moved to plead not guilty Wednesday to criminal contempt of Congress charges after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday, facing two counts:...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy